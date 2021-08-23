Briefs for Saturday, Aug. 21

Center for Human Services South Team honored
The Center for Human Services South Team — Polk, Dallas, Hickory and Benton counties — received the Directors Award from CEO David Kramer, COO Loletta Combs and Program Director Linda Holland on Wednesday, June 9.
According to a news release, this award is given to teams who have exhibited outstanding support to the individuals they serve and, specifically, for “united and strong teamwork and effort that has made it possible to ensure the health and safety of those you serve.”
The CHS develops support plans for developmentally disabled individuals who have been referred by the Missouri Department of Mental Health and is at 4746 S. 131st Road in Bolivar.
Bolivar Farmers Exchange earns award
The Missouri Department of Agriculture has awarded Bolivar Farmers Exchange the 2020 Excellence in Compliance Award for maintaining an outstanding record of consistency and accuracy on feed sample guarantees last year, according to a news release.
Recipients must maintain 90% or greater adherence to label guarantees for nutrient content on five or more random feed samples analyzed by the Missouri State Feed Control Laboratory, the release stated.
"Every segment of Missouri agriculture contributes to the overall success of our $88.4 billion industry, our state's No. 1 economic driver," Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn said in the release. "We're honored to work with Bolivar Farmers Exchange and are proud to recognize their hard work and commitment to ensuring accurate nutritional values for their livestock feeds.”
Fair Play board members complete training
Jennifer Schwartz — member of the Fair Play R-2 Board of Education — completed 18.5 hours of the required online Essential New Board Member Certification training sponsored by the Missouri School Boards’ Association.
This online training addressed information on the role of the school board in providing oversight of a school district, an overview of legal issues, techniques for establishing school district policy, fundamentals of school finance, protecting students from sexual misconduct, the important role the school board plays in establishing school district goals and improving student achievement through evaluating and influencing student performance in their local districts.
Lauren West and Caleb Whaley also completed the training sessions in person at Bolivar’s Comfort Inn, sponsored by the Missouri Association of Rural Education.
According to a news release, specific topics discussed at the in-person session included establishment of the board and responsibilities, the effective board member, public school laws of Missouri, school finance; assessment of students and the local school district, identifying signs of sexual abuse in children, danger signals of potentially abusive relationships between adults and children and district long range planning.
Loehr purchases mentors practice in Bolivar
After over 30 years of caring for the community at Chiropractic Health & Wellness in Bolivar, Gerard Porter has decided to sell his practice to his longtime friend, CEO and clinical director of Loehr Health Center Steven Loehr, according to a news release.
“After sustaining an injury playing basketball in high school for the Weaubleau Tigers, Dr. Porter helped me recover fully from my injury without surgery or prescription medications. He inspired me to be a chiropractor and is a big part of why Loehr Health Center exists today. It is an honor and a privilege to continue serving his patients and building upon the legacy he has established,” Loehr said in the release.
Headquartered in Springfield, Loehr Health Center has grown to be the largest integrative health clinic in southwest Missouri with a holistic and preventative wellness-focused care model, the release stated. Loehr Health offers a wide range of healthcare services, including chiropractic, acupuncture, functional medicine, primary care, regenerative medicine, traditional Chinese medicine, athletic training, massages and more.
With two locations currently operating in Weaubleau — Loehr’s hometown — and Springfield, Loehr Health Center has temporarily closed its new Bolivar location in the former Chiropractic Health and Wellness building for renovations and training, the release stated.
“Our number one goal for every patient is to help them lead a wellness lifestyle focused on preventing rather than combating disease,” Loehr said in the release. “In order to ensure continuity of care, patients of Dr. Porter’s have the option to be seen at either our Springfield or Weaubleau clinics. While there is no current date set to re-open the Bolivar clinic, the plan is to open the clinic back up and serve our patients in Bolivar. We want to provide an amazing experience for Bolivar patients when we reopen and are taking our time to do things right.”
CMH welcomes two additional cardiologists to medical staff
Citizens Memorial Hospital and CMH Heart Institute Clinic recently welcomed cardiologist Stephen V. Davis, M.D., FACC, and interventional cardiologist Haris Riaz, M.D., to the medical staff.
According to a CMH news release, they joined interventional cardiologist John F. Best, M.D., FACP, FACC, FSCAI, and nurse practitioners Kyla Inman, NP-C and Jane Smith, NP-C, at CMH Heart Institute Clinic in Bolivar.
Davis is certified in internal medicine and cardiovascular disease by the American Board of Internal Medicine and is a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology, the release stated. He specializes in adult cardiology non-invasive procedures including cardioversion, electrocardiogram, echocardiography, stress testing and cardiac monitoring and interpretation.
He received his medical degree from University of Virginia School of Medicine and completed a residency in internal medicine at the Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, and a fellowship in cardiovascular disease at the University of Virginia, Charlottesville.
Riaz is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine, the release stated. He specializes in adult interventional cardiology including diagnostic angiography, coronary angioplasty and stenting, echocardiography, stress testing, cardiac monitoring and interpretation, peripheral angiography and iliofemoral stenting.
He received his medical degree from Dow Medical College, Karachi, Pakistan, and completed a residency in internal medicine and fellowship in cardiovascular medicine at Cleveland Clinic, Ohio, and a fellowship in interventional cardiology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston.
CMH Heart Institute Clinic is located at CMH, 1500 N. Oakland Ave. in Bolivar.
To schedule an appointment with Davis or Riaz, call 328-6040.
