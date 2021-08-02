Briefs for Saturday, July 31

Revival to begin Aug. 2
Mt. View Missionary Baptist Church will start a revival Monday, Aug. 2, beginning at 7:30 p.m. nightly. Bro. Jerry Grant will be the preacher. Bro. Curtis Howard is the pastor. All are welcome.
Republican women to meet
The Polk County Republican Women's Club will meet at noon Wednesday, Aug. 4. The meeting will be at the Polk County Courthouse for this month only.
Attendees are invited to bring their own lunches. There will be tables available.
Carol Poindexter and Debbi McGinnis will provide the program on the history of the Polk County Courthouse.
Genealogical society to meet Aug. 5
The Polk County Genealogical Society will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5.
Morris Westfall will be the speaker. He was scheduled to speak last month but was unable to attend. Westfall, a former state legislator, will speak on agriculture and his experience in both the House and Senate of Missouri.
The group is requesting that everyone wear a mask, even those who are vaccinated, due to the upturn in COVID-19 cases in Polk County.
Meetings are held at the society’s research facility on the southeast corner of the square. Individuals do not need to be members to attend.
The society expects to announce member incentives soon. For more information, contact the society at 777-2820.
Painter honored by City of Morrisville
Kathy Painter, collector for the City of Morrisville, was recently honored for her 20 years of service to the city.
At right, Painter accepts a plaque from Morrisville mayor Dustin Kessler during a town hall meeting Thursday, July 22.
Get some MO ice cream
In celebration of the 200th anniversary of Missouri’s statehood, Polk County Library is inviting the community to its Missouri Bicentennial Ice Cream Social from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, in the Bolivar library parking lot. Members of the community are welcome to bring a lawn chair, purchase a frozen treat provided by Jack’s Ice Cream, play yard games and enjoy live music from the band Floodwater.
In cooperation with The State Historical Society of Missouri, numerous libraries and other organizations across Missouri will also be celebrating on Aug. 10 with their own ice cream socials. What better way to commemorate the Show-Me-State’s 200th anniversary than by enjoying our state dessert: the ice cream cone?
For more information, visit the library’s website at polkcolibrary.org or search the Missouri Bicentennial website at missouri2021.org/ice-cream-social/.
Section of Frisco Highline closed
A portion of the Frisco Highline Trail in Polk County, south of Bolivar, is closed due to damage to the trail until further notice.
According to a post on the Frisco Highline Trail Facebook page, the closed area is .1 miles north of La Petite Gemme Prairie between mile markers 32 and 33.
People are asked to not cross caution tape blocking the area.
“When you reach this area, turn around,” the post states.
A crew was set to be at the location this week to begin repairs, the post states.
Pleasant Hope shooting range closed to public
The unstaffed shooting range at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Pleasant Hope Conservation Area in Polk County closed to the public until further notice Friday, July 23.
Shooters wanting to shoot in this area should keep in mind that the Pleasant Hope Conservation Area range is one of a number of unstaffed shooting ranges MDC operates across the state, according to an MDC news release.
Other MDC unstaffed ranges in southwest Missouri with firearms opportunities can be found at Flag Spring Conservation Area (Barry County), Busiek State Forest and Wildlife Area (Christian County), Lead Mine Conservation Area (Dallas County) and Fort Crowder Conservation Area (Newton County), per the release. Some ranges are for archery only.
In addition to these unstaffed facilities, the Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Greene County is one of five staffed shooting ranges MDC operates in the state. Information about MDC’s staffed and unstaffed shooting ranges in the state can be found at nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/find/places/mdc-ranges.
New trooper assigned to Polk County
Captain Justin McCullough, commanding officer of Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Troop D, recently announced the assignment of a new trooper in Polk County.
Trooper Levi H. Crowe will be assigned to Zone 3, Polk County, according to a news release. Crowe, originally from Carthage, is a 2014 graduate of Carthage High School.
He was a member of the 111th Recruit Class that graduated from the patrol academy on Friday, July 23.
Rec center to host Alzheimer’s education programs
The Bolivar Recreation and Aquatic Center plans to host a series of educational programs with the Greater Missouri Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association in August and September.
The programs are as follows:
10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s, 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12.
Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19.
Effective Communication Strategies, 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26.
Responding to Dementia Related Behavior, 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2.
Legal and Financial Planning, 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9.
Dementia Conversations, 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16.
For more information, contact Samantha Whittaker, program coordinator with the Greater Missouri Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, by phone at 429-0439 or by email at slwhittaker@alz.org.
The Bolivar Recreation and Aquatic Center is located at 1710 W. Broadway St., Bolivar. For more information, call 777-1215.
