Briefs for Wednesday, Aug. 12

Chamber monthly luncheon set for Thursday
Nathan Penland, director of Student Leadership and Engagement at Southwest Baptist University, will lead a discussion on keeping college students in the Bolivar area during this Thursday’s Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce Networking@Noon luncheon.
The August 13 Networking@Noon luncheon will be at noon at Smith’s Restaurant, 1340 Rt. U, Bolivar. An optional lunch is available.
“The chamber is proud to work alongside all of our members, including large community partners such as Southwest Baptist University,” Chamber president Bobbie McKnight said in a news release. “Nathan is coming to us on Thursday for input on keeping students hanging around Bolivar over the weekends. The less travel back and forth between student homes and the SBU campus, the less likelihood of carrying COVID from town to town.”
Social distancing is encouraged and hand sanitizer will be available during Thursday’s luncheon. People who feel sick are asked to stay home.
“SBU students have a huge impact on our local economy and culture,” McKnight said. “We want the students to stay healthy and also want them to feel like Bolivar is a place worth staying over the weekends this school year.”
In addition to Penland’s discussion, Downtown Bolivar Association President Susan Sparks will speak briefly about Country Days 2020.
Lunch options are available for $8, and networking and announcements are a part of the meeting, as time allows. Guests are asked to be prepared to order one of the following: charred chicken salad, charred chicken sandwich with fries, ½ tenderloin sandwich with fries or turkey and swiss sandwich with fries. Tea and water will be served.
For more information about the event or the chamber, contact the chamber at 326-4118, info@bolivarchamber.com, bolivarchamber.com or on Facebook.
Membership is open to businesses, organizations, churches, schools and individuals who serve the Bolivar area.
Group encourages prayer for teachers, students
All are invited to join a group of Polk County residents Saturday, Aug. 15, to prepare for the upcoming school year through prayer.
Community Connections, partner in the “Be Thankful Polk County” campaign, encourages local residents to come together and pray for teachers, staff, students and parents as schools will reopen in the coming weeks.
“We are entering a critical time for these kids and teachers as the school year is about to begin,” Community Connections president Jenn Coleman said in a news release. “They’re doing everything in their power to create a safe, successful environment. This Saturday we’re seeking God’s supernatural power to move in the schools.”
Community members can join by praying for schools individually on school campuses or in their own homes. The group outlines a need to pray for wisdom, guidance, direction and protection.
“Drive to the school closest to your house and pray in the parking lot, walk around the buildings” Coleman said. “Ask for God’s wisdom, guidance, direction and protection. When you’re done there, drive to the next school and pray for it. If someone prefers to stay home, set alarms throughout the day to seek God on behalf of our schools.”
For more information, visit connectpolkcounty.org or facebook.com/CommunityConnections.PolkCo. Social media posts related to the event should use the hashtag #BeThankfulPolkCounty.
Flora Farms to partner with CLOVR
Medical cannabis cultivator Flora Farms, which plans to open a location north of Humansville in Polk County, recently announced it has partnered with Kansas City cannabis-infused product manufacturer CLOVR.
According to a news release from Flora Farms, the partnership “ensures that Missouri’s medical marijuana patients have consistent access to cannabis-infused products when dispensaries open later this year.”
Flora Farms’ indoor grow facility in Humansville is set to produce half of the medical marijuana sold in the first year of Missouri’s new medical marijuana program, the release stated.
The partnership with CLOVR allows Flora Farms to offer Missouri’s medical patients a variety of products.
“We are especially pumped to pair their quality cannabis with our one-of-a-kind edibles and concentrates to provide much needed relief to the wonderful patients of the Show-Me-State,” CLOVR CEO Josh Mitchem said in the release.
Flora Farms is the largest medical marijuana cultivator in Missouri, the release stated. The company produces medical cannabis for patients to manage their medical issues and the symptoms, including chronic pain and PTSD.
Ashcroft awards grant to Polk County Library
Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft recently announced the Missouri State Library has awarded Polk County Library a grant of $14,532 in order to respond to coronavirus health and safety concerns.
“Missouri’s libraries are integral to the communities they serve and the resources they offer are vital,” Ashcroft said in a news release. “These funds help our libraries face the unique obstacles presented by the coronavirus so they can continue offering key services and programs to their patrons.”
The library will use the grant funds to reinstate and expand the library’s hot spot-lending program to address digital inclusion issues, the release said.
Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds and Library Services and Technology Act funds are used to address digital inclusion and related technical support or to address other efforts that prevent, prepare for and respond to COVID-19, the release added.
The Missouri State Library received $554,569 in CARES funds and reallocated other grant funds to contribute an additional $432,800 in FY2020 LSTA funds for a total availability of $987,369 for coronavirus relief projects, the release noted. The State Library has awarded $960,338 in coronavirus relief funding to 60 libraries.
These projects were supported by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under CARES and LSTA provisions as administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State, the release said.
CMH partners with Community Infusion Solutions
Citizens Memorial Hospital has announced a partnership with Community Infusion Solutions to expand outpatient infusion services at CMH.
According to a CMH news release, CIS is a Dallas-based public health organization specializing in patient-centered remote infusion services. The partnership began July 1.
The CMH Infusion Center is in the Douglas Medical Center, 1155 W. Parkview St., Bolivar, and is managed by CIS care coordinators in conjunction with CMH nursing staff. Eric Fulnecky, M.D., CMH board certified infectious disease specialist, is the medical director.
The release said the infusion center offers intravenous therapy and specialty injections for patients with acute and chronic illnesses such as diabetes, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, immune deficiency and more. Services include PICC, IV and midline placements, medication therapy, long-term and first-start antibiotics, blood transfusions, port flushes and injections.
“Partnering with Community Infusion Solutions has allowed us to expand IV infusion services to help even more patients manage their medical conditions,” Gary Fulbright, CEO/executive director of CMH and CMH Foundation, said in the release.
Outpatient infusion therapy is covered by most insurance plans, including Medicare and Medicaid. To find out how to begin receiving IV therapy and specialty injections at CMH Infusion Center, talk to a medical provider about a referral or call 777-6472.
Long promoted
Missouri State Highway Patrol Cpl. Sean W. Long was promoted to the rank of sergeant and designated the zone supervisor of Zone 3, serving Polk County.
According to a news release, Long was appointed to the MSHP on Jan. 18, 2004, as a member of the 82nd Recruit Class.
After graduating from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy, he was assigned to Troop H, Zone 6, in Andrew and Buchanan counties.
On Jan. 18, 2007, he transferred to Troop D, Zone 3, Polk County. On Dec. 1, 2014, he was promoted to corporal and remained in Zone 3 as the assistant zone supervisor.
The release said Long graduated from Humansville High School in 1991. He attended Missouri Southern State University in Joplin.
Long is married to Robin, and they have one child, Abigail, the release added.
CMH orthopedic clinic to offer walk-in clinic care
Beginning Monday, Aug. 17, Citizens Memorial Hospital Orthopedic & Spine Center will offer walk-in orthopedic care in Bolivar.
Located inside the clinic at the Kerry and Synda Douglas Medical Center on the campus of CMH, board certified orthopedic surgeon, Ron Smith, M.D., and physician assistant, Retha Dawes, PA-C, at CMH Orthopedic & Spine Center will provide non-emergent care for orthopedic injuries, such as fractures, minor dislocations, ACL injuries, overuse injuries and foot, ankle, leg, knee, hip, shoulder, wrist and hand injuries. Walk-in care is available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
“Our walk-in clinic provides access to orthopedic specialty care and is ideal for urgent and non-life threatening conditions for adults and children, sports injuries and adult minor orthopedic care, such as shoulder, hip and knee pain,” Smith said in a news release. “Immediate access and prompt treatment is important and helps ensure the best recovery, close to home, with access to orthopedic and sports medicine specialists, physical therapists, athletic trainers and diagnostic imaging.”
The CMH Orthopedic & Spine Center Walk-In Clinic is available to children and adults. No appointment is necessary. The clinic accepts most major insurance plans, including Medicare and Medicaid. For more information, call 777-2663.
