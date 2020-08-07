CMH offers custom foot orthotics
Citizens Memorial Hospital Outpatient Therapy now offers custom foot orthotics. According to a CMH news release, physical therapists are trained and certified in orthotic evaluation, fabrication and the custom fitting process. Orthotics are designed in an orthotic lab at CMH Outpatient Therapy at the CMH Kerry and Synda Douglas Medical Center, 1155 W. Parkview St., Bolivar.
The release said orthotics help improve proper foot alignment and support.
“The physical therapists at CMH Outpatient Therapy are experts in musculoskeletal dysfunction and movement,” the release added. “During the evaluation, physical therapists work with patients to find the right orthotic for their symptoms. CMH uses the latest orthotic technology to ensure patients receive the best care and outcomes.”
Custom orthotics may benefit patients suffering from Achilles tendinitis; arthritis; bunions; calluses or corns; chronic heel, knee and low back pain; high arches; gait abnormalities; plantar fasciitis; shin splints and more, the release said.
CMH offers physical, speech and occupational therapy and pediatric therapy with clinic locations in Ash Grove, Bolivar, Buffalo, El Dorado Springs, Greenfield, Hermitage, Osceola, Pleasant Hope and Stockton. CMH accepts most major insurance plans, including Medicare and Medicaid. To schedule an appointment or to learn more about custom orthotics, call CMH Outpatient Therapy at 328-6453.
$30 million in funds available for small businesses
The Missouri Department of Economic Development recently announced a new small business grant program that could provide up to $30 million small businesses in the state.
According to a DED news release, the program was designed to provide relief to small businesses and family-owned farms “for reimbursement of costs of business interruption caused by required closures due to the COVID-19 public health emergency.”
“This virus isn’t going away, and we have to protect both the lives and the livelihoods of Missouri workers, families and children,” DED director Rob Dixon said in the news release. According to the release, the program also factors in $7.5 million for family-owned farms and family farm corporations. Those participating in the production of agricultural crops, livestock or livestock products, poultry or poultry products, dairy products or horticulture products are eligible for the grant.
“We know that every segment of agriculture has felt the tremendous impact of COVID-19 and will for many years,” Missouri director of agriculture Chris Chinn said in the release.
Organizations eligible for this grant employ 50 or fewer employees, including the owners, the release stated. Grant amounts are initially limited to $50,000, and organizations applying must incur or have incurred costs due to COVID-19 between March 1, 2020, and Nov. 15, 2020.
Applications will consider industry, timely use of funds and availability of funds, the release stated.
Applications opened July 15.
The grant is not limited by industry, the release stated. For more information about this program, visit ShowMeStrong.mo.gov.
Seo joins CMH
Citizens Memorial Hospital announces the appointment of pain management specialist Seong-Wook Seo, M.D., to the CMH medical staff. Seo joined the CMH Institute of Pain Management staff July 27.
According to a CMH news release, Seo is board certified by the American Board of Anesthesiology and has certification in Interventional Pain Medicine. He attended medical school at Kyung Hee University College of Medicine, Seoul, Korea, and completed an anesthesiology residency and chronic pain management fellowship at the University of New Mexico Hospital, Albuquerque.
Seo is a member of the American Society of Anesthesiologists, American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine and the New Mexico Society of Anesthesiologists.
He specializes in treating pain of all types, including neck and back, herniated discs, cervicogenic headache management by procedures, nerve pain and pain caused from cancer. He also provides interventional care with trigger point injections, nerve blocks, steroid injections and more.
Seo joins Mark Bult Sr., M.D., who is retiring from his medical practice effective Aug. 21. Bult will be working with Seo transitioning patients to his practice during the first few weeks in August.
CMH Institute of Pain Management is in the Douglas Medical Center, 1155 W. Parkview St., Suite 1C, Bolivar. Seo is accepting new patients. To make an appointment, call 326-7246.
CMH welcomes Woolsey
Citizens Memorial Hospital recently announced the appointment of podiatrist Creighton B. Woolsey, DPM, to the CMH medical staff. He will join board certified podiatrist Brad W. Jones, DPM, at CMH Podiatry Clinic on Aug. 1.
According to a CMH news release, Woolsey attended medical school at Des Moines University School of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery, Des Moines, Iowa, and completed a residency in podiatric surgery at Catholic Health System, Sisters of Charity Hospital, Buffalo, New York.
He specializes in diabetic foot care, toenail problems, bunions, hammertoes, plantar fasciitis, ankle pain, foot numbness and foot fractures.
CMH Podiatry Clinic is in the Douglas Medical Center, 1155 W. Parkview St., Suite 2J, Bolivar. Woolsey is accepting new patients. For more information or to make an appointment, call the clinic at 328-7000.
