Watercolor class set for Saturday
Art Sync Gallery in Bolivar will host Minda Cox's watercolor class from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at the gallery on the Bolivar square.
The class cost is $15, and all materials are provided.
Sign up at the gallery or contact Cox at coxminda@gmail.com.
Genealogical Society to resume monthly meetings
After months of cancelling meetings due to COVID-19, the Polk County Genealogical Society has announced that regular in-person monthly meetings will resume at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 1.
The first speaker of the year will be former state legislator Morris Westfall. Westfall will share his experience as a legislator and in agriculture. He was one of PCGS’ last speakers before meetings were suspended and was so well received that the group has invited him back.
The meeting will be at the PCGS Research Facility on the southeast corner of the square in Bolivar.
According to PCGS, its volunteers “are eager to help you research your family.” If you have wanted to start researching or have hit a brick wall, stop in and let PCGS help you.
The facility is open from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
