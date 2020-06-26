PSC approves Empire tariff
The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved an interim tariff filed by Empire District Electric Co., a Liberty Utilities company, to change the fuel adjustment charge on the monthly bills of its electric customers.
The interim change reflects Empire-Liberty’s fuel and purchased power costs for the six month period of September 2019 through February 2020, according to a PSC news release. It also reflects Empire’s FAC true-up filing.
The release said this is an interim rate change because there remains a contested issue in this case which is before the commission.
Under the interim filing, the FAC for a residential customer using 1,000 kWh of electricity a month will go from a current bill credit of around $1.50 a month to an FAC of around $0.41 a month. The change will take effect on July 10, the release added.
The Empire District Electric Company serves around 155,165 electric customers in the Missouri counties of Barry, Barton, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Greene, Hickory, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Polk, St. Clair, Stone and Taney, the release said.
Governor requests disaster declaration
Gov. Mike Parson has requested that President Donald Trump approve a major disaster declaration for Missouri to provide federal assistance to a total of 19 counties — including Polk — in response to severe storms and tornadoes that swept across the state May 3-4.
“Our local, state, and federal assessment teams have documented extensive damage to electric power systems and other public infrastructure as a result of the severe storms,” Parson said via a news release. “Our Missouri communities are already strapped by emergency response costs because of COVID-19. I am confident federal assistance will be forthcoming.”
The release said joint preliminary damage assessments, conducted by the State Emergency Management Agency, Federal Emergency Management Agency and local officials, had already estimated more than $9.3 million in damage to infrastructure and emergency response costs eligible for federal assistance. The damage assessments were conducted virtually due to COVID-19.
The release said Parson is requesting public assistance for Bates, Butler, Carter, Dallas, Douglas, Dunklin, Henry, Hickory, Howell, Laclede, New Madrid, Oregon, Pemiscot, Ripley, Shannon, Stoddard, Wayne and Wright counties, in addition to Polk.
If approved, local governments and qualifying nonprofit agencies may seek federal assistance for reimbursement of emergency response and recovery costs, including repair and replacement costs for damaged buildings, bridges, roads and other public infrastructure, the release added.
