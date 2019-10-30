SBU to help with Operation Christmas Child
Southwest Baptist University’s Student Association and University Ministries are collecting shoeboxes campus-wide for Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, which is an international Christian relief and evangelism organization.
According to an SBU news release, the mission of Operation Christmas Child is to show God’s love and the good news of Jesus Christ with children in need around the world through gift-filled shoeboxes.
National Collection Week is Monday, Nov. 18 through Monday, Nov. 25. SBU will drop off the collected boxes at Wellspring Baptist Fellowship in Bolivar.
For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child, contact the Student Association office at 328-1828.
Best Western receives award
Bolivar’s Best Western Plus Hotel & Suites was recently recognized with the Best Western brand’s highest honor — the M.K. Guertin Award — according to a news release from developer Pinecone Holdings.
The award was presented at the hotel brand’s 2019 North American Convention in National Harbor, Maryland.
According to the release, the award, named for the company’s founder, is given to hotels that “best represent the vision of Best Western’s founder and demonstrate exceptional levels of quality, guest satisfaction and dedication to the brand.”
The hotel is at 777 E. San Martin.
Economic summit draws crowd
The Economic Development Alliance of Bolivar/Polk County hosted its first Economic Development Summit on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar.
According to a news release from the City of Bolivar’s Economic Development Department, guest speakers from the Missouri Department of Economic Development, Missouri Partnership, Springfield Regional Economic Partnership, the Economic Development Alliance of Bolivar/ Polk County and the Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce were on site.
They presented economic development trends for the state and their respective regions and/or communities, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.