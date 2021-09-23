Briefs for Wednesday, Sept. 22

USDA announces pandemic assistance
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is providing up to $200 million to provide relief to timber harvesting and timber hauling businesses that have experienced losses due to COVID-19 as part of USDA’s Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative, according to a news release.
Loggers and truckers can apply for assistance through USDA’s Farm Service Agency through Friday, Oct. 15. The Pandemic Assistance for Timber Harvesters and Haulers program is administered by FSA in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service.
The release stated timber harvesting and hauling businesses that have experienced a gross revenue loss of at least 10% during the period of Jan. 1 and Dec. 1, 2020, compared to the period of Jan. 1 and Dec. 1, 2019, are encouraged to apply.
“We’ve heard from loggers and truckers whose livelihoods were significantly impacted this past year by the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are pleased that USDA can help alleviate some of the financial burden,” said Forest Service Chief Vicki Christiansen, per the release. “I encourage those logging and log-hauling businesses hardest hit by the pandemic to learn more about the assistance offered through this new program.”
According to the release, to be eligible for payments, individuals or legal entities must be a timber harvesting or timber hauling business where 50% or more of its gross revenue is derived from cutting timber, transporting timber or the processing of wood on-site on the forest land — chipping, grinding, converting to biochar, cutting to smaller lengths, etc.
Payments will be based on the applicant’s gross revenue received from Jan. 1 through Dec. 1, 2019, minus gross revenue received from Jan. 1 through Dec. 1, 2020, multiplied by 80%, the release said.
The maximum amount that a person or legal entity may receive directly is $125,000.
Loggers and truckers can apply by completing form FSA-1118, Pandemic Assistance for Timber Harvesters and Haulers Program application, and certifying to their gross revenue for 2019 and 2020 on the application, according to the release
Additional documentation may be required. Visit farmers.gov/pathh for more information on how to apply.
Applications can be submitted to the FSA office at any USDA Service Center nationwide by mail, fax, hand delivery or via electronic means. To find a local FSA office, loggers and truckers can visit farmers.gov/service-locator or call 877-508-8364.
Phillips Media Group acquires five publications
Phillips Media Group announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire five publications from Gannett Co., Inc. The transaction is scheduled to close Wednesday, Sept. 1, according to a news release.
Dirks, Van Essen and April, a media merger and acquisition firm based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, represented Gannett in the transaction. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed, the release said.
The five publications include the Baxter Bulletin in Mountain Home, Arkansas, as well as Missouri’s the Big Nickel in Joplin, the Rolla Daily News, the Kirksville Daily Express and the NEMO Trader in La Plata.
These publications are all located within the general footprint of other Phillips Media Group properties.
“We are excited to bring these publications into our group,” president of Phillips Media Group Jim Holland said, per the release. “We believe we have the expertise to effectively operate publications in these markets, putting out products that will be valued by the respective communities.”
According to the release, Holland went on to say that he appreciated the confidence that Gannett has shown by selling these newspapers to Phillips Media Group and entrusting the stewardship of these publications to a company that has a large presence in the region.
Phillips Media Group acquired the Quincy, Illinois, Herald Whig and Hannibal Courier Post earlier this year, the release added. With the addition of these five papers from Gannett, the company puts out 17 publications in Arkansas, Missouri and Illinois. The company also operates Springfield-based Nowata Printing Company.
Bolivar groups sponsor new House of Hope facility
Fidelis Club of Bolivar-General Federated Women's Club, Lambda Zeta Chapter Beta Sigma Phi and Beta Sigma Phi Sorority of Bolivar each donated $1,000 sponsorship checks to Polk County House of Hope for rooms at the organization’s new facility, according to a news release.
“A big thank you to them for bringing us this wonderful gift,” the news release from House of Hope stated. “It is very much appreciated.”
The release said the donations will help House of Hope get closer to achieving its goal of getting its building completed and ready to move into. Each group will each have a plaque outside the rooms they sponsored and a small plaque on the organization’s donor board on the administration side, the release added.
According to the release, these sponsorships go a long way toward having a better place for victims of domestic and sexual violence to start their recovery and allows House of Hope to provide services to help get victims started in a new life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.