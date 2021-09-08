State reps to discuss highway intersection conditions
A legislative update addressing the issues with the I-44 and Mo. 13 intersection will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, in the McClelland Dining Center on the campus of Southwest Baptist University, 1700 E. Andersen Dr.
Missouri State Representatives Mike Stephens, Bill Owen and Curtis Trent will lead the update, discussion and take time for input, per a news release from the Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce.
The meeting is open to the public.
At the conclusion of the meeting, all are invited to join the representatives at the Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce Networking@Noon meeting in the fellowship hall of Bolivar First Assembly, 1320 S. Springfield.
They will continue to take comments and provide brief updates in addition to the regular program featuring Polk County Community Connections. Lunch is $8.
For more information about either meeting, please contact the chamber 326-4118 or info@bolivarchamber.com.
Beekeepers to meet
The Pomme De Terre Beekeepers will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at the University of Missouri Extension Office, 18715 Cedar Street, Hermitage. The program for the meeting will be equipment/materials needed to get hives through the winter.
Fall homecoming comes to Open Hearts
Open Hearts United Methodist church, 105 E. Division, Bolivar, is hosting a Fall Homecoming Launch Celebration on Sunday, Sept. 12.
Come join the outdoor service held at 10 a.m., preceded by The Red Letter Edition Band,a local bluegrass band, playing at 9:30 a.m.
Several former pastors of Open Hearts will speak of “Seeing Visions and Dreaming Dreams” in a mini-sermon format.
Plan to join the church and invite family and friends! Food will be provided, but bring your own lawn chairs. A love offering will be taken for the band.
Low-stress cattle handling workshop
Hand N’ Hand Livestock Solutions and University of Missouri Extension are partnering to bring the community techniques to reduce handling stress on the livestock and the people, according to a University of Missouri Extension news release.
The workshop will be from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, at Hankins Farm, County Road 12 in Arcola.
The cost is $35. Pre-registration is required as space is limited. Lunch will be included in the cost. Register online at extension.missouri.edu/events/low-stress-cattle-handling-workshop or call 682-3579 for more information.
