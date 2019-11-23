CMH senior program nets award
The Senior Health Center Program at Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar was honored with the Award for Excellence from the Midwest Association of Healthcare Volunteer Resource Professionals.
The award was presented Friday, Nov. 8, during the Missouri Hospital Association’s 97th annual convention and trade Show in Osage Beach.
The program provides health and wellness opportunities in a social environment for area residents who are 55 or older. Members can access the center on their own schedule for routine health monitoring, to use fitness equipment, and to attend educational or exercise classes. The services are free for participants.
Since it opened in 2004, more than 3,500 members have utilized the center, with average daily attendance of 75, according to an MHA news release. Thirty-five active volunteers contribute 425 hours monthly to cover all shifts, teach educational courses and conduct exercise classes five days a week, the release added.
The award “acknowledges the value of volunteerism to individual lives and institutions, while promoting visibility and good will toward a health care facility, recognizing leadership development and encouraging service that exceeds customer expectations,” the release said.
MHA is a not-for-profit association in Jefferson City that represents 141 Missouri hospitals, the release noted.
