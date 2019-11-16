Mitchell named DAISY Award winner
Holly Mitchell, RN, with Citizens Memorial Hospital Infectious Disease Clinic, Bolivar, was named the CMH DAISY Award winner for October 2019. Mitchell received the award Oct. 23, according to a CMH news release.
The release said Mitchell has worked at the CMH Infectious Disease Clinic for one year and at CMH for three years. Originally from Texas, Mitchell moved to Bolivar in 1989 and graduated from Bolivar High School.
Before working for CMH, Mitchell worked at Mercy Hospital for 19 years, the release said. She earned her Associate of Science in nursing from Southwest Baptist University Mercy College of Nursing and Health Sciences in 2000. She is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Science in nursing from SBU.
The release said patients nominated Mitchell for the award three times. One of the patients who nominated Mitchell for the award said that she trusts her completely.
"Holly has a unique calming voice,” the patient said, according to the release. “I immediately felt that I was in excellent hands. She explained to me in words that I could understand what was going to be the procedure to get me well. She made me feel that I was the most important patient that she had that day. I trust Holly completely to tell me the truth about my condition, good or bad. It is my honor to have Holly as my nurse, but also my friend.”
When asked what advice she would give to new nurses starting their careers, Mitchell said they should listen to experienced nurses.
"Take advantage of their experience. Listen to them, growth with them and never feel like you are alone because you always have a team. That's the biggest thing," she said, according to the release.
DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System. According to the release, the DAISY Award was established by the DAISY Foundation in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at 33 of idiopathic thrombocytopenia purpura, an auto-immune disease, as a way to say thank you to nurses everywhere.
CMH implemented the DAISY Awards in January 2019. The release said each month a CMH or Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation nurse will be presented with this recognition.
To submit a CMH DAISY Award nomination, visit bit.ly/2vwPyGw.
Raymond earns CPO designation
Southwest Baptist University Assistant Director of Safety and Security Emily Raymond recently passed the exam to obtain the Certified Protection Officer designation through the International Foundation for Protection Officers.
“Emily does a great job and she is an important part of our department,” Mark Grabowski, SBU director of safety and security, said in a university news release. “I am very proud that she achieved this professional designation.”
