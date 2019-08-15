Business briefs for Wednesday, Aug. 14

COM receives Walmart grant
Community Outreach Ministries recently received a $700 grant from the Walmart Giving program, according to a news release.
Since 2014, COM has operated a food pantry for Polk County residents, serving an average of 500 families monthly. However, the current facility for the pantry has been in need of repairs and updating, the release said.
“When it comes to providing food to people, your physical space matters,” COM Executive Director Micah Titterington said in the release. “As a member of Ozarks Food Harvest, we have food safety guidelines we have to maintain. You have to keep out pests and maintain a clean environment. Both are challenges in an older building. As we looked at the pantry, we realized there were a number of easy repairs and changes we could make to enhance our situation.”
COM applied for funding through Walmart to help with some of these projects. Patching holes in the walls, making the floor easier to clean and installing new shelving are some of the projects the Walmart funds will help complete, the release said.
The pantry closed July 28 through Aug. 3 for the first stage of these updates.
“Our goal over the coming months is to take a number of steps to improve the cleanliness of the pantry, increase of efficiency of distribution and make the pantry a more welcoming space that promotes the dignity of our clients,” Titterington said. “We are grateful to Walmart for assisting with this endeavor. The food pantry was already a valuable resource to our community, and we aim to continue making it even better.”
Walmart local community grants are awarded through an open application process and provide funding directly from Walmart and Sam’s Club facilities to local nonprofit organizations, the release said.
COM is a faith-based, 501(c)(3) nonprofit that seeks to alleviate poverty and hunger in Polk County by mobilizing the local community to address emergency needs and to equip clients with skills for long-term stability. In addition to the pantry, COM serves as the Salvation Army service extension unit for Polk County.
The food pantry is open from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday and Saturday.
For more information, email info@bolivarcom.org or call 326-2769.
CMH welcomes Capps to staff
Citizens Memorial Hospital recently announced the appointment of geriatrician, Christina Capps, M.D., to the CMH medical staff.
Capps will join the medical staff at Butterfield Park Medical Center on Sunday, Sept. 1.
Capps is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in geriatric medicine and internal medicine. She attended medical school at Saint Louis University School of Medicine and completed a residency in internal medicine at the University of Oklahoma School of Community Medicine, Tulsa.
She also completed fellowships in geriatric medicine and hospice and palliative medicine at the University of Kansas Medical Center.
Capps is a member of several professional societies, including the American Medical Association, the American Medical Directors Association and the American Geriatrics Society.
Butterfield Park Medical Center is at 1300 N. Oakland Ave., Bolivar. To make an appointment with Capps or for more information, call 326-7676.
Fired Up Pottery opens new doors
On June 15, Fired Up Pottery & Art opened the doors to its new location at 104 N. Dunnegan Ave. in Bolivar.
Located next to Get Fabulous by Rita in the Dunnegan Shopping Center, Fired Up Pottery & Art is a local paint-your-own-pottery studio. The business also offers private art lessons, special events and art classes.
With the move, the studio has started several new events and specials, including the Golden Glazer Club for seniors, themed craft events for every age and other classes.
For more information, visit the “Fired Up Pottery and Art" Facebook page.
The studio is open from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays.
DHH completes move to FNB
Douglas, Haun and Heidemann P.C. has moved into its new location, the former First National Bank building, 103 E. Broadway St. on the Bolivar square.
The law firm will continue to see and provide services to clients from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
An open house and ribbon cutting are planned for Tuesday, Sept. 10.
For more information, call 326-5261 or 800-743-5728 or visit dhhlawfirm.com.
Nard’s Kitchen opens in Dadeville
Nard’s Kitchen is now open at 145 Clompton Ave. in Dadeville across from Dadeville Baptist Church.
The menu features homemade favorites, as well as varying daily specials.
A theme is featured each evening.
Owners Brittany and Tyler Baker say opening the restaurant is the fulfillment of a “dream,” according to a news release.
Brittany Baker, who grew up near Greenfield, received culinary arts training at Ozark Technical College in Springfield and has worked in several restaurants in the Ozarks, the release said. During the summer, she also feeds a mass of around 300 hungry campers for a week at the Eudora Baptist Church day camp.
Homemade pies and cakes will be available for purchase, and a carry out menu will make a quick stop for commuters. Special needs and requests will be accommodated if possible.
Nard’s Kitchen is open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with plans to also stay open later on ballgame nights in Dadeville. The restaurant is closed on Tuesdays and Sundays.
For more information, call the restaurant at 995-2124 or visit its Facebook page.
PCCSM receives grant
Polk County Christian Social Ministries recently received a grant from the MFA Oil Foundation to purchase a computer, printer and padded standing mats, according to an MFA news release.
The foundation provides support to nonprofit organizations working to improve communities where MFA Oil has a “significant concentration of members and employees,” the release said.
In the release, MFA Oil employee relations director Tom May described the foundation as “a program that allows our company to give support back to the rural communities that are the foundation of our business.”
“The grants the foundation awards help support many youth programs and organizations active in addressing and solving community problems and improving the quality of life,” he added.
The release said the foundation has awarded more than $1 million in grants since it was established in 1998.
