Business briefs for Wednesday, Jan. 8

CMH welcomes Nicole Baker to CMH Walk-In Clinic
Citizens Memorial Hospital and CMH Walk-In Clinic recently announced the appointment of Nicole Baker to the CMH medical staff.
According to a CMH news release, Baker joins family medicine physician Kristopher Kaufmann, family nurse practitioners Thomas Douglas and Jocelyn Morey and physician assistant Ryan Pock on the medical staff at the walk-in clinic.
Baker earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Cox College of Nursing in Springfield and a Master of Science in nursing from Graceland University in Independence.
According to the release, her practice includes sudden illness or injury, allergies, cold, cough and flu, chronic conditions, wellness care, minor burns, fractures, sprains and strains and minor laceration repair.
CMH Walk-In Clinic is located at 2230 S. Springfield Ave. For more information, call 777-4800.
Remedies Salon & Co. opens
Remedies Salon & Co., formerly Get Fabulous by Rita, recently opened at 104 N. Dunnegan Ave., suite C, in Bolivar.
The salon offers hair cuts, coloring, highlights, balayage, ombre, perms, facial and body waxing, straightening/relaxer treatments, facials, relaxation massages, foot and hand treatments and microderm abrasions. Acrylic nails, dips, shellac, manicures and pedicures are also offered, along with eyelash extensions and lifts. Spray tans and airbrush makeup are also offered.
The salon is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Late appointments are available upon request.
