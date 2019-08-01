Business briefs for Wednesday, July 31

Alzheimer’s focus of Community Connections
An Alzheimer’s Association workshop on understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, as well as information about local services available for patients and caregivers, will be presented at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at the Polk County Community Connections meeting.
The free breakfast will be in the community rooms at Citizens Memorial Hospital, 1500 N. Oakland Ave., Bolivar, and is open to the public.
Featured speakers are University of Missouri Human Development and Family Science Specialist Kyleigh Sullivan and Curtis P. Schreiber, M.D.
Schreiber practices at the CMH Neurology Clinic and is the director of the Missouri Memory Center, both in Bolivar.
Sullivan’s presentation of the Alzheimer’s Association workshop, “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia,” will focus on the Alzheimer’s impacts, Alzheimer’s and dementia differences, disease stages and risk factors, current research, available treatments and resources.
Schreiber is board certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology. The Missouri Memory Center features a multidisciplinary team who diagnose and treat patients with memory problems related to dementia, Alzheimer’s disease and other cognitive issues.
The meeting will last 60-90 minutes, but those attending may leave as needed in order to get to work or school. Attendees are encouraged to bring materials and information about their businesses, schools, organizations, agencies or churches to share.
Community Connections is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization supported by a coalition of volunteers, churches, businesses, agencies, educators and health care providers from throughout Polk County.
For more information, call 326-4118 or email info@bolivarchamber.com.
CMH welcomes two new physicians
Citizens Memorial Hospital recently announced the appointment of Craig Dunseth, M.D., and Kristin Robidou, M.D., to the CMH medical staff.
Dunseth is a pathologist and will join Christina Otterness, D.O., at CMH Pathology Services on Thursday, Aug. 1. He is board certified in anatomic pathology and clinical pathology by the American Board of Pathology.
According to a CMH news release, Dunseth attended medical school at the University of Missouri School of Medicine, Columbia. He completed an anatomic and clinical pathology residency and is fellowship trained in surgical pathology at the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City. He is a member of the American Society of Clinical Pathology, College of American Pathology, and the Academy of Clinical Laboratory Physicians and Scientists.
For more information about pathology services at CMH, call 328-6030.
Robidou is a physician specializing in family medicine and obstetrics and will join Dennis Boeke, D.O., Steven Butcher, D.O., DJ Edwards, PA-C, and James Patton, PA-C, at Stockton Family Medical Center on Aug. 1.
According to the release, Robidou attended medical school at the University of Nebraska College of Medicine, Omaha, and completed a residency in family medicine with additional training in obstetrics at the John Peter Smith Family Medicine Residency, Fort Worth, Texas. She is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians.
Robidou provides care for patients of all ages, including obstetrical care, and currently is accepting new patients. She is at Stockton Family Medical Center, 1521 S. Third St., Stockton. To make an appointment with Robidou, call 276-5131.
Ollis/Akers/Arney celebrates ribbon cutting
The Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting Friday, July 19, at Ollis/Akers/Arney’s new office inside the historic First National Bank building at 108 N. Main Ave., Bolivar.
The new office is “state-of-the-art,” Ollis/Akers/Arney vice president Paul Long said in a news release.
“Bolivar has such a wonderful community of people,” Ollis/Akers/Arney marketing and community relations director Tammy Johnson added in the release. “The ability to connect and add value to all types and sizes of business was very appealing.”
The firm offers commercial insurance, group health and employee benefits, farm and homeowner’s insurance, Medicare Advantage and Supplement, human resources, training and compliance, wellness programs and educational events.
“Having access to the resources available through the Bolivar chamber is a key differentiator for every new and existing business in the Bolivar market,” Johnson added.
For more information on membership benefits like ribbon cuttings, contact the chamber at 326-4118, info@bolivarchamber.com or online at bolivarchamber.com.
Whitehorne completes certificate
Citizens Memorial Hospital’s Laura Whitehorne, pediatric occupational therapist, recently became certified in DIRFloortime.
According to a CMH news release, Whitehorne is the only occupational therapist in southwest Missouri certified as a basic DIRFloortime Practioner.
DIR — Developmental, Individual-differences and Relationship-based model — is “the leading model and practice to provide intervention for children with autism and other mental health and developmental disabilities,” the release said.
“Floortime is a specific technique to both follow the child’s natural emotional interests and at the same time challenge the child toward greater and greater mastery of the social, emotional and intellectual capacities,” the release added.
With young children, playful interactions may occur on the floor, but go on to include conversations and interactions in other places, the release explained.
“DIRFloortime emphasizes the critical role of parents and other family members because of the importance of their emotional relationships with the child,” the release said.
For more information about pediatric therapy services at CMH, call CMH Outpatient Pediatric Therapy at 328-6700 or visit citizensmemorial.com.
BTC program ranks third in state
For the second year in a row, Bolivar Technical College was ranked in the top five practical nursing programs in the state of Missouri, according to a BTC news release.
The program beat out 38 other schools and receiving a perfect 100 score, the release added. Practicalnursing.org, a national organization of nurses, nurse educators and advocates for healthcare professionals, reviewed 41 schools in Missouri and examined a number of credentials to determine the overall rankings of the schools, the release said.
The areas of focus to determine the rankings included accreditation, as well as NCLEX exam scores and the number of graduates, both over the past five years.
BTC is accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools.
Passing the NCLEX-PN exam is required to become a licensed practical nurse. According to the release, BTC students use resources included via a partnership with Assessment Technologies Institute, a company that specializes in NCLEX prep, during their entire program. The release said the resources and three-day ATI Live Review Study Session have helped maintain high NCLEX exam pass scores for the graduates of BTC.
“I am proud of the continued hard work our students, faculty and staff have put in to advance our programs and earn this ranking for the second year in a row,” BTC President Charlotte Gray said in the release. “Having the number three LPN program in the state shows the commitment our students have to being the best nurses possible.”
BTC’s next LPN program begins in January. For more information, visit bolivarcollege.edu.
