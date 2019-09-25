Business briefs for Wednesday, Sept. 25

Several Bolivar businesses have opened new doors after a host of recent ribbon cuttings.
On Monday, Sept. 9, the Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce and The Crafter’s Den celebrated a ribbon cutting and grand opening at 212 E. Jackson St.
“Over 40 vendors are set up so far,” owner Jami Kolsky said in a chamber news release. “We designed The Crafter’s Den to be a place for not only selling local goods, but also for people of all ages to learn new crafts in our on-site classroom.”
Several vendors provided items for a potluck-style lunch, including decorated cookies and cupcakes, the release said. For more information, visit thecraftersdenbomo.com.
The following day, Tuesday, Sept. 10, longtime Bolivar firm Douglas, Haun & Heidemann P.C. opened its doors for a public ribbon cutting and open house at 103 E. Broadway St. in the historic First National Bank building.
“The historical significance and modern finishes in this building mesh well with our firm,” administrator Ruth Medley said in the release. “Douglas, Haun & Heidemann is more than 100 years old, yet has the knowledge and experience to back up our motto — ‘the art of winning.’ We’re looking forward to serving this community for another hundred years.”
The staff offered guests a catered lunch and opened both levels of the building for tours.
Another well-known Bolivar business, Bolivar Eye Care, held its ribbon cutting and grand opening Saturday, Sept. 14, at 1111 E. Cambridge St.
“We’re so glad to open our new space to the public,” manager Cheryl Nutt said in the release. “Patients can enjoy a bright and modern atmosphere while trusting the service they’ve always received from Bolivar Eye Care and Drs. Lane Nutt and Shay Sechler.”
Giveaways, tours, discounts and face painting were available in the morning, followed by a barbecue lunch after the ribbon cutting.
For more information, contact the Chamber at 326-4118, info@bolivarchamber.com or at bolivarchamber.com.
Woods donates to Shop with a Cop
On Friday, Sept. 20, Woods Supermarket General Office donated a check for $2,000 to the Bolivar Police Department and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The funds will go toward law enforcement’s Shop with a Cop program.
The funds were raised through silent auctions at the general office throughout the year, according to a news release.
Shop with a Cop is an annual Christmastime program that sees Polk County kids go shopping with officers from multiple local law enforcement agencies, including BPD, PCSO, Pleasant Hope PD, Fair Play PD, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri Department of Conservation, Missouri Division of State Parks and Polk County Dispatch.
In 2018, BPD reported the program served 213 area children.
CMH to host hiring fair Sept. 27
Citizens Memorial Hospital will host a fall hiring fair from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Bolivar Technical College, 1135 N. Oakland Ave., Bolivar.
According to a release, CMH is hiring for all positions, including RN, LPN, CNA, medical assistant, physical therapist, occupational therapist, speech therapist, medical lab technologist, lab assistant, radiology technologist, social worker, athletic trainer, paramedic, EMT, clerical technician, and environmental and nutritional service workers.
“Candidates who attend the job fair will receive immediate interviews with department directors, talk to human resource representatives about benefits, find out about CMH culture and why it is a great place to work, and learn about sign-on bonuses,” the release said.
Candidates are encouraged to bring a copy of their resumes and attend prepared for interviews. Refreshments will be served.
To preregister, visit bit.ly/CMHJobFair2019. For more information, call CMH Human Resources at 328-6509.
Parkview recertified as OSHA ‘Star’ facility
Parkview Health Care Facility, a Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation long-term care facility, was recently recognized by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s Star Voluntary Protection Program, according to a CMH news release.
The facility was named a “Star” participant for “exemplary achievement in employee safety and health,” the release said. PVHCF was originally certified in 2001 and was recertified Sept. 5.
“We participate in this program as a part of our commitment to the safety of our residents and staff,” Tim Francka, CMH administrative director LTC East, said in the release. “We are one of a handful of health care organizations nationwide to participate in OSHA’s VPP and we were so proud to have the first facility in the nation to receive Star status many years ago. I am extremely proud of our employees and their commitment to achieve this extraordinary recognition.”
VPP is designed to recognize and promote effective employee safety and health program management through national standards, the release said. PVHCF voluntarily applied to OSHA and the VPP program.
“Star” participants meet all of OSHA’s VPP requirements, the release added. PVHCF is one of seven VPP recognized nursing and residential care facilities in the nation. In total, CMH facilities hold six of the seven positions in this program.
BOB donates to cancer center
Bank of Bolivar / BOB Community Financial employees recently donated $835 to the Carrie J. Babb Cancer Center at Citizens Memorial Hospital for the purchase of Image Plus personal care kit items.
The donated money was given by bank employees in exchange for wearing jeans to work on Fridays in August, according to a bank news release.
Because basic self-care is often neglected by patients undergoing the stress and rigor of cancer treatments, Image Plus kits were created to provide grooming and other personal care items for patients undergoing treatment locally at CMH’s cancer center, the release said.
The release noted the Carrie J. Babb Cancer Center in Bolivar sees around 60 new patients a month and experiences around 1,500 total patient visits per month.
