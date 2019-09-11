Business briefs for Wednesday, Sept. 11

Chamber, Village Boutique celebrate ribbon cutting
Village Boutique and the Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated a ribbon cutting Thursday, Aug. 29.
The boutique recently relocated to 860 E. San Martin St., according to a chamber news release.
“A lot of work went in to this new location and we’re pleased to be open,” owner Sheila Michaels said in the release.
The interior features the same types of merchandise shoppers have come to expect in a bright and spacious area, the release stated.
Village Boutique is open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
For more information on chamber benefits like ribbon cuttings, contact the chamber at 326-4118, info@bolivarchamber.com or online at bolivarchamber.com.
Social planned for Oct. 10
The Bolivar Bowling Co., 1827 W. Broadway St., will host chamber members, prospective members and guests from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, for the Fall After Hours Social.
West Broadway businesses, including Advanced Auto Body, Frame and Glass, will sponsor the event.
Admission is free and the event features door prizes.
Taste of Bolivar set for Oct. 26
Taste of Bolivar 2019, an annual local food tasting event and expo of chamber members featuring live and silent auctions, will be at Bolivar High School from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
Sample food booths will include Sweet Kayle Soup and Salad Bar, Walmart, Kathy’s Pasta, Savour, Woods Supermarket, Sonic Drive-In and Curly Que Barbeque.
Tickets are available at the chamber office, 117A S. Main Ave., on the west side of the square. Adult tickets are $10 each, and kids tickets are $5. Prices go up at the door.
Christmas Open House planned for Nov. 8-9
Multiple Bolivar vendors will participate in the Christmas Open House Showcase and nearly all retail shops in and around Bolivar will participate in the Christmas Open House weekend Friday through Saturday, Nov. 8-9, according to a chamber news release.
Vendors will be set up at Bolivar First Christian Church.
“We’re expecting the response to the Christmas Open House weekend to be huge once again,” chamber vice president Bobbie McKnight said in the release.
McKnight is also chairperson of the Christmas Open House committee.
“Vendors and retail shops are signing up already,” McKnight said in the release.
To participate in the Christmas Open House weekend, contact the chamber at 326-4118 or email info@bolivarchamber.com
Light the Park Nov. 28-Jan. 30
The 16th annual Light the Park returns Thursday, Nov. 28, through Monday, Jan. 30.
The event features dazzling light displays set up by area organizations and businesses throughout Dunnegan Memorial Park. For a calendar of organizations hosting each night, visit facebook.com/bolivarchamber or bolivarchamber.com.
Christmas Parade on tap Dec. 14
The annual Bolivar Christmas Parade will be at 2 p.m Saturday, Dec. 14.
This year’s Christmas Parade theme is “Christmas through the Years,” and participants are encouraged to incorporate the theme into their floats and displays.
Prizes will be awarded to the top four floats. Participation in the parade is free and entries must be received by the Chamber of Commerce by noon Monday, Dec. 9. According to the release, spectators can expect candy, fun and a Santa sighting.
Visit the chamber office to pick up a registration form or download a copy at bolivarchamber.com.
Rotary district leader visits Bolivar
Rotary District 6080 Governor Paul Reinert recently spoke at a Rotary Club of Bolivar meeting.
Reinert is from Springfield and will serve as district governor for this through 2020.
Reinert challenged the club to continue its record of accomplishment and success in giving and civic activity
Chamber to host SCORE lecture
During the Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce’s networking lunch Thursday, Sept. 12, “Working with SCORE to Improve Local Economy,” will be presented by engineer and SCORE volunteer John Fleming. The networking lunch begins at noon in the Community Rooms at Citizens Memorial Hospital.
“We need to take advantage of tried and true knowledge from experts who have been there before us,” Chamber President Jared Taylor said in a news release. “We have the opportunity to partner with retired professionals at SCORE for one-on-one business mentoring. John is an experienced volunteer in the decades-old organization.”
Fleming has over four decades of hands-on experience in various business roles, according to the release. His expertise lies in lean manufacturing, process and industrial engineering, production control, quality control and reliability engineering.
Fleming is in his 14th year of volunteering with SCORE and currently runs Enterprise Productivity Consulting.
According to the release, SCORE is a resource partner of the Small Business Administration, with 300 chapters and 10,000 volunteers across the country. It is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and does not charge for services.
Lunch is available for $6, and networking and announcements are a part of the meeting, as time allows. For more information about the event or the chamber, call 326-4118, email info@bolivarchamber.com, or visit bolivarchamber.com or the chamber’s Facebook page.
Bolivar Eye Care to host open house, ribbon cutting
After 38 years in the same location, Bolivar Eye Care — home to Dr. Lane Nutt and Dr. Shay Sechler — will host an open house and ribbon cutting Saturday, Sept. 14, at the clinic’s new office, 1111 E. Cambridge St. in Bolivar.
According to a news release, the building previously housed a Radio Shack store and was recently remodeled for Bolivar Eye Care.
The new space should help the clinic manage an increase in patients.
“Our new location is double the size we were operating in, which allows us to have both doctors in the office at the same time providing exceptional patient care,” office manager Cheryl Nutt said in the release.
Ty DeClue, general contractor with Revival Iron and Wood, directed the remodel, according to the release.
