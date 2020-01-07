The first Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce monthly Networking@Noon meeting of the year is set for noon on Thursday, Jan. 9, in the Citizens Memorial Hospital Community Rooms.
The presentation will focus on the upcoming 2020 census and its importance with Bolivar City Administrator Tracy Slagle and Bolivar Planning and Zoning Administrator Sydney Allen presenting, according to a chamber news release.
“The Census has a direct impact on our community,” said Bobbie McKnight, Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce president, in the release. “It plays a part in government funding available for our area, as well as helping to determine legislative districts and our representation in government. Please come to this meeting and hear firsthand why it will be important for all of us to participate in the census.”
Both Slagle and Allen serve on the local census committee, along with other representatives from across Polk County, the release said.
Networking@Noon is a monthly event put on by the Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce. Lunch is offered for $8 per person, and networking is accessible to attendees.
For more information about the upcoming Networking at Noon luncheon, contact the Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce at 326-4118.
