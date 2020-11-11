Business of the Year awards will be announced and all attendees will look back at what 2020 held for the Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce during the chamber’s Annual Luncheon.
The meeting will be held at noon, Thursday, Nov. 12, in the fellowship hall of Bolivar First Christian Church, 407 W. Broadway, Bolivar. An $8 charcuterie boxed lunch from Route 32 Cafe will be served.
“This is our feature meeting of the year,” Chamber president Bobbie McKnight said in a news release. “We will review the year – and what a year it has been – as well as network, update and, most importantly, award 2020 Large and Small Business of the Year awards.”
The release said Business of the Year award nominees are Best Western Plus Bolivar Hotels and Suites; Bolivar Auto Sales and Detailing; Bolivar R-1 School District; Boone’s BBQ Barn; C and K Cards, Games and More; El Rodeo; Harmon Tree Service, LLC; and Polk County Health Center. Small and large business awards will be presented by representatives of the 2019 recipients Walmart and Comfort Inn.
All current chamber members and prospective members are encouraged to attend this informative annual meeting, the release added.
“This is a wonderful meeting to attend to get better acquainted with all the chamber does as well as have a time to network with each other,” McKnight said. “We plan to follow safe gathering guidelines. The fellowship hall allows us ample space to keep safe and yet enjoy a time together. Please come.”
For more information call the chamber at 326-4118, email info@bolivarchamber.com, visit .bolivarchamber.com or facebook.com/bolivarchamber.
