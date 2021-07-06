It might just be summertime, but there is plenty in the works for the Christmas season in Bolivar. Special announcements will be made about this year’s Christmas Open House weekend, Light the Park, and the annual Christmas parade, all sponsored by the Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce, at the July 8 Networking@Noon meeting.
“This program is a little different from most,” chamber president Jenny Fields said in a chamber news release. “It’s summer. It’s hot and we’re all tired. We just want to have some fun at this meeting, have time to network and look ahead to some exciting news about the Christmas season in Bolivar.”
Also on the program, Springfield Cardinals Representative Alec Gathright will join the meeting to discuss Bolivar’s community night at Hammons Field. Diamond S Auction and Real Estate Company will be auctioning off the first pitch for Bolivar Night at the Springfield Cardinals, the release noted.
An $8 lunch from Citizens Memorial Hospital, including a wrap, chips and cookie, will be available. There will be a limited time to share updates from businesses, as well.
The meeting will be in the fellowship hall of Bolivar First Assembly, 1320 S. Springfield Ave., Bolivar.
For more information about the meeting or about the chamber, call 326-4118 or email info@bolivarchamber.com.
