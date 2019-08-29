Carah Hicks, a licensed practical nurse with Citizens Memorial Home Care Services in Bolivar, was named the CMH DAISY Award winner for July 2019. Hicks received the award Tuesday, July 30.
According to a CMH news release, Hicks has been a LPN for 11 years. She earned her degree from Rolla Technical Center and has worked for CMH Home Care Services for two years.
Hicks received two nominations, the release said.
"[Carah] has been the home health nurse for my step-father since he came home after triple bypass surgery and a month in therapy,” one nomination letter said. “It is such a blessing to have a nurse like Carah. I can certainly tell that she loves her job. ...[She] always has a calm caring manner about her and listing intently to everything he has to say. She explains to us how we can best treat his medical situation when she is not here. She always tells us that we can call her anytime. We love and appreciate her very much."
The release said Hicks was surprised and humbled to receive the award.
"This award means the world to me — especially receiving two nominations,” Hicks said in the release. “That is amazing.”
One part of her job Hicks enjoys the most is being there for her patients, the release said.
“If I have patients that need a little bit more of my time, I take the extra time out of my day to sit with them and to let them know that they have someone who really cares," Hicks said.
In the release, Hicks offered some advice to new nurses: "As nurses we are trained to take care of patients, but we always have to remember the kindness and compassion that goes with nursing. No matter how stressful your job is — it will always be crazy — it's knowing that at the end of the day you have done everything you can for your patients."
About the DAISY Award
DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System. The DAISY Award was established by the DAISY Foundation in memory of J. Patrick Barnes who died at 33 of idiopathic thrombocytopenia purpura, an auto-immune disease. The Barnes family was awestruck by the clinical skills, caring and compassion of the nurses who cared for Barnes, so they created this international award to say thank you to nurses everywhere.
CMH implemented the DAISY Awards in January 2019 to recognize their own extraordinary nurses. Each month a CMH or Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation nurse will be presented with this recognition.
If you or someone you know would like to submit a CMH DAISY Award nomination, go to http://bit.ly/2vwPyGw. For more information about the DAISY Award and Foundation, visit daisyfoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.