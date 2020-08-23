Citizens Memorial Hospital recently partnered with The Bank of Missouri, formerly Bank of Bolivar, and The Crafter’s Den to supply more than 200 cloth masks to pediatric patients at CMH Pediatric Clinic and CMH Outpatient Pediatric Therapy. According to a CMH news release, each washable mask was designed to be child-friendly and is theirs to take home and use again.
The release said The Bank of Missouri donated $850 toward the project.
