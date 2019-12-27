Citizens Memorial Hospital is now offering a new service at walk-in clinics in Bolivar.
With “Save My Place,” patients can join the line at walk-in clinics remotely with the convenience of a mobile device, according to a CMH news release.
"Use of the service is simple," the release said. First, go to citizensmemorial.com/SaveMyPlace to locate a list of clinics currently using the service.
The release said patients should follow the on-screen prompts to save a place in line at the preferred walk-in clinic.
Not ready to join the line now? “Save My Place” allows patients to select a later date and time to automatically join the line.
Second, patients may wait where they want. They will receive wait time updates via text messages.
Third, patients will receive a final text message letting them know when to go to the walk-in clinic.
“Save My Place” is a free service offered at Bolivar Family Care Center, CMH Pediatric Walk-In Clinic and CMH Walk-In Clinic, the release said.
For more information, visit citizensmemorial.com/SaveMyPlace or call 777-4800.
