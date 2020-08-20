Country Days comes again

Downtown Bolivar Association president Susan Sparks said when she first started planning Country Days 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, she looked at it as an opportunity.
“I know that sounds crazy, but I thought it was an opportunity to change the event for the better,” Sparks said, speaking in front of a crowd at the Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce’s Networking@Noon lunch Thursday, Aug 13.
The annual Bolivar tradition will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12.
“This has been a very challenging year to plan an event or to do a community celebration,” Sparks said. “Country Days is going to happen, but at this point, once again, it is a fluid situation.”
Sparks said she’d been required to submit a COVID-19 plan to hold the event, which included changes to include social distancing and reducing common contact areas. Vendor booths will be spaced 6 feet apart and activities like the Kids’ Alley have been changed to a scavenger hunt.
“This year is going to look totally different than it’s ever looked before,” Sparks said.
Some things won’t change, though, Sparks said.
Three bands have been booked to perform, she said.
Two entertainers, T Texas Terry will perform his wild west comedy show and stilt walker Richard Renner will show off his skills from above, Sparks said.
“We still have some of the children's recital groups happening, but not all of them are coming,” she said. “That’s their decision.”
Sparks told the group booth spaces are still open.
“As you know, this is one of our largest community celebrations, and it's an opportunity to reach out and get to know new people or to get to promote your business,” she said.
The Country Days car show is also still on, she said.
“Those guys are dedicated,” she said. “They’re already sending their money in and planning to be there.”
According to a flyer, advanced registration for the car show is $10 before Monday, Aug. 24. Registration is $15. Find the form online at BolivarMoNews.com, along with a breakdown of categories and instructions to register.
Registration on the day of the show is 9:30 to 11 a.m. Awards will be presented at 3:30 p.m., and dash plaques and T-shirts will be given to the first 50 entries.
Country Days also features two other competitive events, a cupcake contest and a photography contest in the courthouse basement sponsored by the Bolivar Herald-Free Press. Visit the DBA’s Facebook page for more information on the contest.
Sparks said safety precautions extend into the courthouse, where bathrooms will be sanitized hourly.
Each vendor will have hand sanitizer at their booth space and will be restricted from passing out unpackaged food and using community condiment bottles.
“What we don’t want is common contact items,” she said. “If you’re planning a game at your vendor booth, we’ll just need to talk about logistics of that. Ultimately, this is the outdoors. We have all of downtown to spread out.”
And, ultimately, Sparks said it was the history of the event that also helped secure its future.
“We’ve had to cancel a lot of events this year just because of the difficulty of doing them,” she said. “This was a hard decision, whether to move forward with Country Days or not, but it’s a tradition in this community, and I think we need to come together as a community, granted we do it safely.”
