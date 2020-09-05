Development on the horizon

A project for Bolivar’s long-vacant former Simon Square property, now known as University Plaza, is officially in the works following a special board of aldermen session Tuesday, Sept. 1.
In the meeting, the board voted 7-0-1 to approve an economic incentive contract with local developer DCBC, LLC.
Aldermen Ethel Mae Tennis, Steve Skopec, Justin Ballard, Michael Ryan, Steve Sagaser, Alexis Neal and Charles Keith voted in favor of the contract, while alderman Thane Kifer abstained.
Polk County’s Economic Development Alliance executive director Gail Noggle said DCBC is working to secure contracts with a travel center and quick service restaurant.
She said the proposed development would bring with it around 40 jobs with an average wage of $15 to $18 per hour.
Mike Cribbs with DCBC said he’s hopeful construction on the around 40-acre parcel in the southeast quadrant of the Mo. 13 and Aldrich Road intersection will begin in December and will take around six to eight months.
He said the project could include a food option in the travel center, as well as a separate standalone restaurant with a tenant currently in another DCBC property.
“That would be across the entrance that’s coming off of Aldrich Road, so that the first fuel center would be to the west, and the fast food restaurant would be to the east,” he said.
A proposed extension of Durango Drive, connecting a residential development to Aldrich Road, has also been part of discussions, Noggle said.
She said the contract includes a 100% sales tax recapture, which is designed to reimburse DCBC for infrastructure development costs with city sales tax funds generated by the businesses.
“Once the infrastructure cost is met, then the city resumes getting that sales tax into the general fund for the city,” she said. “It’s not an increased tax for the citizens. It’s just capturing the sales tax that’s being generated by the retail operation and helping the developer recoup their expense on infrastructure.”
The contract between DCBC and the city, which can extend another 24 years, must be renewed annually, Noggle said.
