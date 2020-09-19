Drive by dining

Two Bolivar businesses, both food trailers offering service at windows, recently opened.
SnoBiz, a shaved ice trailer, is now open in the Woods Supermarket parking lot, while Sonny’s Burgers Fries and Drinks is open several days each week in the Hurricane Bay parking lot.
SnoBiz
From inside her SnoBiz shaved ice trailer in the Bolivar Woods Supermarket parking lot, Carrington Peace thinks the forecast looks pretty good.
Peace, who co-owns several of the national shaved ice company’s trailers with her brother, Kyler, said they plan to stay open here as long as the weather holds out.
“We’re seeing how late we can stay open,” she said. “So we’ll be here as long as the weather stays decent. This seems like a place that wants small businesses to thrive.”
Peace would know. Though she’s from Lebanon and now lives in Springfield, Peace is a Southwest Baptist University graduate and said that helped drive her to put one of her trailers in Bolivar.
“We’d been talking about it for a few years, and I thought it would go really well here,” she said.
The siblings have hired mostly local kids to staff the stand, she said. The business prefers the term “shaved ice” over “snow cone,” she said.
“There are 52 specific flavors, and they are true to the flavors,” she said. “We’ve tasted every single one.”
The COVID-19 pandemic meant it was an interesting time to open, Peace said. But, she said, the mobile nature of the business has helped.
“People want something they can grab and take with them or grab and sit outside and eat,” she said. “People just want to get out of the house.”
Sonny’s Burgers
As a kid, Sonny Nimmo said he always loved eating at the Trail Inn in Stockton.
The food there inspired Nimmo, of Bolivar, to begin cooking for his friends and family later in life and also to pursue a job as a chef, working his way up from the dish pit to the line, where he cooked for six years.
“I just enjoy food,” he said.
Nimmo, who now works at Walmart, said he bought the food trailer in February. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, he said he used the opportunity to work on the trailer.
“I gave myself a date I wanted to start,” he said. “I wanted to be serving burgers before the summer ended.”
Nimmo said the trailer is only open on his days off. He picked the Hurricane Bay parking lot because of its position along Bolivar’s main drag.
“I’ve been posting to Facebook three to four days in advance to let people know I’m going to be open,” he said. “I actually had an amazing turnout the first day. I didn't think I would do as well as I did.”
Opening a restaurant was a longtime dream, he said, one even the pandemic couldn’t dilute.
“I definitely had concerns with COVID,” he said. “My dream had been to open a physical burger joint, but doing a food trailer right now, with this environment, is more viable.”
