Economic Development Alliance helps launch ‘Supercharge Southwest Missouri’ initiative

At a time when small businesses are struggling, a local economic development group is partnering with others on a program which leverages a network of supporters and services to supercharge entrepreneurs, small business owners and innovators throughout southwest Missouri.
According to a news release, the Economic Development Alliance — Bolivar and Polk County is supporting Supercharge Southwest Missouri, a new initiative powered by the efactory and Missouri Small Business Development Center at Missouri State University to empower local entrepreneurs.
Supercharge Southwest Missouri is a collaborative, regional program that provides entrepreneurs with access to the services needed to successfully start and grow businesses in the region, the release stated.
“Having access to these professional services gives Bolivar and Polk County another powerful resource to offer to our business community,” Gail Noggle, executive director of the Economic Development Alliance for Bolivar and Polk County, stated in the release. “We are looking forward to building a strong and lasting relationship with efactory and Missouri SBDC.”
The Economic Development Alliance is proud to be one of 30-plus Supercharge Southwest Missouri Supporters, the release stated. The creation of Supercharge Southwest Missouri and support from community stakeholders, such as the EDA, allows existing efactory and Missouri SBDC services to be scaled across more than 16 counties in the region.
“Through the grant-funded program, participants unlock access to no-cost resources, including business consulting, executive level mentorship networks, on-demand training, and office hours with attorneys, accountants and other professionals,” the release stated.
Participants can now sign up for business consulting, mentorship and office hours, the release stated. A full suite of on-demand programming will also be available beginning this fall as part of the program.
Supercharge Southwest Missouri is funded by a Missouri Building Entrepreneurial Capacity Program grant award from the Missouri Technology Corporation to Missouri State University, per the release. The program is powered by business support teams at the efactory and Missouri Small Business Development Center at Missouri State University.
About the programs
The Economic Development Alliance — Bolivar and Polk County coordinates and facilitates the development of a strong, diversified and competitive economy in the city and county, the release stated.
As a public-private partnership, the EDA focuses on addressing the needs and opportunities of existing businesses, providing assistance to new and expanding businesses, fostering workforce development and supporting an entrepreneurial culture while advocating for a business-friendly climate in Bolivar, the release stated.
The Missouri Technology Corporation is a public-private partnership created by the Missouri General Assembly to promote entrepreneurship and foster the growth of new and emerging high-tech companies, according to the release.
The efactory opened its doors in March 2013 with one goal in mind — to serve entrepreneurs and business owners throughout southwest Missouri. The release stated today the center’s network of programs supports both large and small businesses throughout southwest Missouri.
With offices located in Springfield and West Plains, the Missouri SBDC at MSU offers one-on-one consulting and training to business owners and leaders, the release stated. As part of the efactory’s business support program, the MSU SBDC helps accelerate Missouri’s economy by offering business consulting, training and workforce development solutions. The Missouri SBDC is part of a larger state and nationwide network of business resource programs, funded in part through the University of Missouri Office of Extension, the release stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.