The Missouri Public Services Commission has set a July 26 deadline for applications to intervene and participate in The Empire District Electric Co.’s recently filed 2019 Integrated Resource Plan.
According to a PSC news release, the commission’s IRP rule aims “to ensure that investor-owned electric utilities consider all options, including demand side efficiency and energy management measures, in order to provide safe, reliable and efficient electric service to the public at reasonable rates.”
Applications to intervene and participate may be mailed to the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City MO 65102, or may be filed online at psc.mo.gov.
According to the PSC, Empire District Electric Co. — a Liberty Utilities company — serves around 153,000 electric customers in the Missouri counties of Barry, Barton, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Greene, Hickory, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Polk, St. Clair, Stone and Taney.
