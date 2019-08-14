Threats to business network systems was the theme at the August installment of Networking@Noon last week.
Tom Douglas, president of JMARK Business Solutions, delivered an eye-opening message to a full community room at the Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce event, held at Citizens Memorial Hospital on Thursday, Aug. 8.
Douglas’ presentation looked at seeking solutions for cyber security in an ever threatening world.
Tips on best practices, educating employees against phishing attacks and how to best set a plan of action to secure networks were all on the menu.
Networking@Noon is the second Thursday of each month. According to the chamber, the next session is set for Thursday, Sept. 12, and will feature John Fleming of SCORE. He will deliver a 30-minute presentation geared toward developing a mentoring relationship between the Bolivar community and SCORE, a network of volunteer, expert business mentors, with more than 10,000 volunteers in 300 chapters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.