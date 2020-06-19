For Humansville mayor Carl Long, there are a handful of key entities that are the hub and the heartbeat of a successful community.
First, Long said, is a good school system.
“We’ve got one of those,” Long said. “But second is a grocery store and, for a while, we haven’t had one of those.”
Humansvile’s only grocery store, Deb’s Fresh Market, closed in September 2019. However, Long said, a company has now expressed interest in the building and is expected to close on the purchase Friday, June 19.
The mayor declined to name the buyer but said more details would be available after the deal closed.
Long said the city had been searching for a buyer since Deb’s Fresh Market closed. But, it was a listing through Heritage Bank of the Ozarks, which owns the building, according to Polk County Assessor’s Office data, that lured a buyer.
“Before they had ‘for sale’ signs up, they had two interested buyers,” he said.
Long said what he’s heard sounds promising.
“They’re going to do some major renovations,” he said, “including new freezers and new coolers and also add a pharmacy.”
Long said the community is currently served by a Dollar General store, but the business isn’t always able to stock the fresh produce and groceries the community needs.
“We’re thankful for the Dollar General,” he said. “It has some grocery items and that has filled in.”
Long said the city hasn’t incentivized the buyer to come to Humansville, though incentives were discussed early on.
“It’s something we were willing to discuss, but after they explored the potential water bills and taxes here, we haven’t discussed it since,” he said.
The development is good news for Humansville, Community Outreach Ministries executive director Micah Titterington said.
Titterington said he sees the effects of food insecurity firsthand through the organization’s food pantry.
“So that created what we call a food desert,” Titterington said. “That’s where access to cheap, affordable food is limited by distance, and that distance can be a problem for people who are experiencing poverty.”
Other stores and some gas stations, which carry limited grocery items, can only do so much, Titterington said.
“They’re not always going to carry that fresh food and vegetables that people really need for good nutritional practices,” he said.
Long agreed.
“Not having a grocery store has impacted the community negatively,” he said.
A perceived lack of support for the grocery store and its ultimate closing was cited in former Humansville mayor Les Hendrich’s resignation letter, and Long said he hopes Humansville has come to appreciate fresh groceries.
“People have been reminded how important it is,” he said. “Hopefully, they’ll support it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.