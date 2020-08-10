Here is my beef, and I feel 95% will agree you can’t get away from it, whether on TV or radio.
They announce a major new story you want to hear, the speaker steps up to speak. Now, the background noise starts, low at first, then to the point the speaker is drowned out. Louder and louder, the boom, bang, bong bong, boom boom.
To the point that both ears are crushing, my eyes are crossed. I feel I’m going to gag. Can’t swallow no more of that.
Missed out on a good speech, education, lesson, news update, a high-ranking man’s funeral. All lost, never again.
I’m glad of one thing — the radio and TV have an off button. Quiet at last.
Maybe the newspaper will print it with no loud outside boom and bang, called news catch up.
God bless the newspaper. Keep it coming.
— Bernice Hosier, Halfway
