Sitting in the heart of Bolivar is a post office that has been bringing packages to the community’s homes and businesses for decades. And according to Scott Anderson, the current postmaster in charge, it’s not going anywhere anytime soon, despite appearances.
Anderson confirmed the building was to be sold at an auction — with its existing United States Postal Service lease, which still has more than a year left, remaining in place.
On Thursday, Aug. 26, the USPS office building and its half-acre lot — located at 328 S. Main Ave. — was one of 10 properties on the bidding block at a Diamond S Auction and Real Estate’s multi-property auction. The results of the auction were not available as of press time.
According to previous coverage, the Bolivar Post Office has been in its present facility since the 1960s.
In 2008, the BH-FP reported plans were in place to eventually build a new post office. However, those plans have not materialized in the more than 13 years since the original announcement.
In 2014, previous coverage noted the board of aldermen approved a resolution to be sent to the U.S. Postal Service asking for a larger facility to be built in Bolivar and also suggesting broader boundaries for the location search for the new facility.
Anderson declined to share more details, saying he personally wasn’t allowed to talk with the press about the property.
A USPS spokesperson did not respond to a request for more information by press time Friday.
