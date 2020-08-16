House of Hope acquires former SBU dorm

Polk County House of Hope could soon have a new house.
The Bolivar-based domestic violence shelter recently acquired Southwest Baptist University’s Maupin Hall and Ingman Hall, the university announced in a news release Wednesday, Aug. 12.
According to Polk County Recorder of Deeds Carol Poindexter, the exchange took place Wednesday, July 29.
The exchange is detailed in a land transfer in the Saturday, Aug. 8, issue of the BH-FP.
According to documents from Poindexter’s office, the transfer includes the building and its 1.85 acres of land, including two parking lots, at the corner of West Austin and West Buffalo streets and South Pike Avenue.
The property is across South Pike Avenue from SBU’s Casebolt Apartments. According to SBU library archives, Ingman and Maupin were completed in 1954, eight years before the school purchased 102 acres of land on what was then Bolivar’s south side for its Shoffner Campus. The buildings were named for founders Abner S. Ingman and James R. Maupin.
The Casebolt Apartments and Maupin, Ingman and Memorial halls are among the only remaining buildings from SBU’s Stufflebaum Campus.
Polk County House of Hope executive director Roberta Bledsoe said, as of Tuesday, Aug. 11, she wasn’t ready to share more information on the building and the organization’s plans for it.
“We have acquired a building from SBU,” she said. “I am not sure of the timeline that we plan to do a news release.”
PCHOH currently offices at 1913 W. Broadway St., Suite C. Its Hope’s Closet thrift store is at 1805 W. Broadway, Suite D.
According to its website, the organization provides immediate and long-term safety to victims of domestic and sexual violence and their children through a hotline, victims services, emergency shelter or placement in a safe facility, and connection to community resources.
“We work to prevent future violence through education, intervention and advocacy at the individual, local and state level,” the site states.
According to the release, the transaction was approved by SBU’s board of trustees and the Missouri Baptist Convention.
“These buildings hold many fond memories for our alumni who used them for more than half a century,” SBU president Eric Turner said in the release. “One of the meaningful things for the university and its alumni is the sense of place and associated memories — this is not lost on us.”
Turner said in the release the “physical space requirements of the university” have evolved over time and SBU doesn’t anticipate needing the buildings in the future.
“Rather than leaving them sitting idle, we are excited to see these buildings being used for the betterment of our community,” he said in the release.
