How in demand is housing in Polk County?
When the Missouri Prime Beef Packers plant opened earlier this year in Pleasant Hope, the parent company brought in experienced workers from out of the area to teach operations to the more than 200 it planned to hire.
Around three months later, it still hasn’t found housing for those workers.
“To get the experience we needed to get the local employees up to speed, we’ve brought in some people, and those people are currently occupying about 16 hotel rooms,” Missouri Prime culture and marketing manager Dallen Davies told those gathered for a discussion on housing and construction at the Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce’s Thursday, May 13, Networking@Noon event.
The event featured a panel of local professionals and experts, including Mike Cribbs with DCBC, Darin Peterson with Century 21, City of Bolivar building inspector Kyle Lee and Polk County Economic Development Alliance executive director Gail Noggle.
Cribbs told those gathered the demand for housing in the area is extremely high.
“A lot of things are resulting in the market not keeping up with the demand,” he said. “Everybody is busy, and I don’t see it changing in the next few months.”
Lee told the crowd the city currently has 16 open permits for single family projects. Two are duplexes, so the figure represents 18 total units, he said.
“That’s double what we had last year, but I would expect it by year's end to triple what we had before, just because of the rate of growth we’re seeing,” he said.
Peterson said due to demand, many homes that are available may sell for more than some would expect.
“Everyone would love for it to be the $100,000 to $150,000 range, but it’s not out there,” he said. “Prices went up so much that $150,000 to $200,000 is mainly what’s available in town.”
Cribbs said the price of materials for new construction is part of what’s having an impact on the availability of new housing.
“Contractors are busy, but materials are impacting construction,” he said. “I know some, not many, are holding off on new projects.”
Lee said he’s heard the cost of lumber may return to normal around the end of 2022.
Questions on commercial construction were also put to the panel.
Noggle told those gathered the most important role a city or county can play in bringing in businesses is community betterment.
“The biggest bang for your buck is building the bones for continued growth in a community,” she said. “Those quality of life issues, like working with city departments on things like bike trails and pedestrian trails. That’s the framework you put in place to recruit industry.”
Cribbs said Bolivar and Polk County residents can have a hand in that, too.
“City revenue is directly linked to sales tax dollars,” he said. “So for a project to work here and people to enjoy the parks and trails, those things people have to spend money here. That’s how the city survives and improves. It’s OK to buy online at times, but when you buy local, there is a direct link to what gets done in the streets, the sewer, the water and the parks. I would encourage people to spend their money here.”
