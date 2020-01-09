A new photography studio at 207 E. Jackson Street in Bolivar has its lens set on local families, mothers and more.
Mollie Taylor, the photographer behind Eden Rose Photography, said she fell into the photography profession after her daughter, Eden, was born in June 2018. Taylor had been a nurse at Citizens Memorial Hospital’s cath lab for three and a half years, but after Eden was born, she wanted to be home with her.
“I thought about things I could do to be home with her, and this was something I was interested in, so it kind of just developed from there,” Taylor said.
To learn photography, she took online courses and workshops.
“I’ve kind of just self-learned,” she said.
Her photo shoots have mostly taken place outdoors, Taylor said, and indoor studio shots are a new thing to her — although one of the workshops she took was indoors.
“This wasn’t really a planned thing, because normally it’s been a family outdoor kind of thing the past year,” she said. “It kind of just fell in my lap.”
Now, Taylor said she photographs “a little bit of everything.”
“Families (are) probably mostly what I’ll be getting — I assume in this area — but anything like motherhood is really what I love doing,” she said.
Mother and child, newborn and maternity sessions are what she wants to hone in on, Taylor said.
“It just goes by too fast,” she said.
She described her photo shoots as laid-back and patient.
“I kind of just go with the flow. I don’t know how most people are, but I kind of work around the little ones,” she said. “It’s kind of their time, so if they need to have a snack or nurse or diaper changes, give a little extra time because I know that stuff comes up.”
She works around the subjects and jumps in whenever she needs, she said.
Regarding her new spot on the square, Taylor said she doesn’t know how to feel about it just yet.
“It wasn’t really a planned thing, so it’s kind of just been a whirlwind this past month,” she said.
When she heard the building was open for rent, she and her husband, Zack, came to look at the spot, Taylor said.
She said she wasn’t planning on taking the space because she was busy working from home.
Once she and Zack saw the space in person, however, Taylor said she felt like she needed to “take a leap of faith.”
“It’s just really unique, and that’s what I wanted. I wasn’t going to do it unless it was something that was unique to me,” she said. “It’s kind of different than stuff I’ve seen.”
For more information or to book a session, call 861-3071 or visit the Eden Rose Photography Facebook page.
Second Chance Variety Store
A new antique and thrift shop at 304 W. Jackson Street opened its doors last month.
Second Chance Variety Store, owned and operated by Dianne Ries and Melissa Rohrbach, offers a collection of thrifty, refurbished and reused antique items.
Reis said she and her counseling partner, Rohrbach, run a counseling business next door.
When the former West Side Barber Shop building was foreclosed, she and Rohrbach purchased the building and decided to make the store a “middle-of-the-road variety store,” Reis said.
“I love junk and swap shops and all of that and was an antique back in West Virginia many years ago,” she said.
Second Chance Variety Store’s goal is to have “a little bit of everything,” she said, while refurbishing an antique musical instrument with cleaner.
Some items currently available in the shop range from a vintage refrigerator, a vintage radio, a handmade tree decoration, half of a coffin top and a keyboard.
Many of the shop’s items are spring oriented, Reis said, because she likes outdoor decorating.
“It’s a fun place to come,” she said. “It never fails if I’m here that we have a customer that it’s not a whole conversation about something or other in this world. And I also, of course, think it adds to the two charities.”
The store supports two local charities — Autism Awareness of Polk County and the animal-centric charity A Kinder World — by including their items in the store, she said.
Ries said she’s been a part of A Kinder World for several years.
“It helps sort of in between the humane society and the pound,” she said. “Say you see an animal that’s been hit on the roadside, and you take it to the veterinarian. The veterinarian will call us, and we will pay the bill and then try to help it try to find the owner.”
Out on the store’s front, the door also says “reuse, recycle and repurpose,” she said, noting the large amount of trash the world creates and then discards.
She said those aspects of charity and reusability are important to her because they fit with her beliefs.
“I’m a big kind of ‘I like the earth’ person,” she said, smiling.
The store is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, she said.
“We’re kind of playing with the hours,” Reis said. “The more we sell, the more hours I can be open, because I’m a therapist, too, so I have a regular way of making money.”
She also puts some items on Facebook Marketplace and makes appointments for pick up, she said.
To see Second Chance Variety Store’s online collection, visit its Facebook page. For more information, call 298-4872.
