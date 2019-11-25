The American Legion Auxiliary will offer present wrapping from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday through Christmas, starting Saturday, Nov. 30, at Shoe Sensation in Bolivar.
Donations will go to help the work the auxiliary does with veterans and in the community.
The auxiliary will be joined by special guests Santa and Mrs. Claus on Saturday, Nov. 30.
The auxiliary also asks community members who may know of veterans in need this holiday season to call the DAV at 326-6747.
