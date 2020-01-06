Bank of Sullivan, a locally-owned institution with branches in Sullivan, Cuba, Union, Labadie, Sunrise Beach, Pleasant Hope, Springfield, and soon St. Clair, will debut a new name, website and logo, starting Monday, Jan. 6.
According to a news release from the bank, it will now be known as Sullivan Bank.
The bank was founded in Sullivan in 1895 and has been in business for 125 years, according to the release.
“Change isn’t always easy, but doing business with Sullivan Bank always will be,” Sullivan Bank President and CEO Mike Hoffman said in the release. “The changes customers will see on our signs, in our banks and throughout the community are our way of commemorating more than 100 years of building loyal and lasting relationships.”
The bank offers personal banking, business services and mortgage lending, according to the release.
The bank’s new website, sullivanbank.com, has also been revamped.
“We think customers will love the simplicity and streamlined look of our new website,” Hoffman said in the release. “Improving accessibility and embracing innovation are just more ways we’re stepping up service in 2020.”
For more information on the bank, call 800-645-3191.
