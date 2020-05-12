In advance of Memorial Day, local cemeteries are seeking assistance and donations.
Antioch
Antioch Cemetery of Pittsburg is seeking donations to help with the maintenance and upkeep of cemetery grounds.
The cemetery relies on community support.
Donations may be sent to Antioch Cemetery Association, 27749 State Highway 64, Polk MO 65727.
Star Ridge
Star Ridge Cemetery Association is seeking help with the maintenance and upkeep of the cemetery. Donations and correspondence may be sent to Star Ridge Cemetery, C/O Mick Hood, P.O. Box 51, Bolivar MO 65613. For more information, call 326-4958 or 777-2767.
Morrisville
Morrisville Cemetery Association is seeking donations and help with maintenance and upkeep of the cemetery. The association will decorate cemetery grounds Friday through Sunday, May 15-17. It will hold its annual meeting at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 17, at the cemetery pavilion. Donations can be made at the meeting.
Have cemetery news or requests? Send details to news@bolivarmonews.com.
