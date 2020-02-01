Ozark Community Health Center’s Miles for Smiles dental office has relocated after suffering significant smoke damage during a Dec. 20 downtown fire.
According to an OCHC news release, the office is now taking patients at its former location, 800 E. Aldrich Road, Suite E.
Its plans are to remain there until restoration is complete at its downtown site, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.