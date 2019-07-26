The local National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter will meet at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Smith's Restaurant, Collins.
The featured guest will be Ken and Sue Mozahn of Collins. Their presentation, “Hoist the Colors,” will focus on the more than 100 different Revolutionary War flags that line their driveway.
The chapter encompasses Benton, Camden, Dallas, Hickory, Polk and St. Clair counties. NARFE members, potential members and their guests are welcome to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.