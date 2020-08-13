New flavor

Three new Bolivar area restaurants have either recently opened or have plans to open in the coming weeks.
Kiko Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Lounge, an Asian restaurant with a location in West Plains, plans to expand to Bolivar, owner Billy Yuzari said.
The restaurant will first open for carryout but should later expand to include a dining room, Yazuri said. As of Wednesday, Aug. 5, he didn’t have a firm open date.
The business will be a tenant in the former Hurricane Bay Car Wash, which shares a parking lot with the Southwest Baptist University Warren B. Davis Physical Therapy Center and 3G’s Frozen Custard.
Lotus Tea Co. is a venture by the owners of CK Cards Games and More and will be next door to the board game business at 800 E. Aldrich Road.
The tea shop will specialize in fresh-brewed tea, coffee and espresso drinks, including boba tea, co-owner Peter Strauch said. It will also offer bottled drinks and possibly donuts, he said.
Strauch said Wednesday the business anticipated holding a soft opening this month. A formal opening will be held later on, he said.
Meanwhile, The Pitchfork, a family-owned barbecue restaurant, on Mo. 13 south of Bolivar in the former Ritzy Ranch venue, opened Thursday, Aug. 6, owner Thomas Francka said.
The restaurant serves house-smoked meats, homemade sides and more, he said.
Kiko Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Lounge
Yuzari said his restaurant’s mission is to serve “big city quality with small town hospitality.”
The West Plains location offers a large menu of hibachi-style Japanese food, including steak, seafood and chicken hibachi, salads, bento boxes, sushi, sashimi and specialty rolls.
After initially opening there several years ago as a carryout business, it expanded to a dine-in establishment in 2018 after proving popular, he said.
“We tested with a small restaurant, and the community really supported us,” he said.
Around the time he began planning to expand his West Plains location, Yuzari said he also scouted Bolivar as a spot for a second restaurant.
The timing wasn’t right then, he said. But now, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed how consumers order their food, he said.
“With everything going on, it’s actually a perfect time to open a high-quality carry-out style restaurant,” he said. “Then, we’ll see how the people in the community respond to our food and hopefully, if everything is great, we can open a dining area next year if this all blows over.”
Lotus Tea Co.
Strauch said plans for a tea shop connected to the board games business have been ongoing for several years but accelerated when neighboring Miles For Smiles dental clinic moved downtown. The tea shop required an expansion into the now-empty space.
“It was a now or never thing,” he said. “Part of this used to be their bathroom.”
The pairing of board games and tea is popular in many of the places he travels to around the country, he said.
“Friends come in, they use a table to play board games and they have a donut and drink coffee,” Strauch said.
The business has been in talks with Hurts Donuts and St. George’s Donuts to distribute their products in Bolivar. It’s main coffee brand is Caribou Coffee, and cold coffee products will come from Springfield’s Got Your Six Coffee Co., which donates a portion of its profits to veteran, firefighter and first responder organizations.
“But the big thing is what’s called boba tea, or bubble tea,” he said. “Nobody around here does it.”
He said while the focus will be on tea, espresso and coffee will still be on offer.
With countertops set up like a bar, Strauch said the tea shop will offer about 20 taps of cold drinks, including its teas, nitro coffee and nitro espresso.
The business is also considering nitro brewing rootbeer and cream sodas, he said.
In total, he said 15 different teas will be offered.
Bottled drinks, including those from Bolivar-based RevHoney, will also be offered, he said. Other parts of RevHoney’s line of snacks and sweeteners will also be available, he said.
“We also wanted to include milk alternatives, so we’ll have soy, coconut and almond milk,” he said. “I just really like teas, so I’m excited to get to share them with everyone.”
The Pitchfork
After years of watching their home-based catering business grow, Thomas Francka and his wife, Jessica, recently purchased the Ritzy Ranch venue to open a restaurant.
And, while smoked meats and fresh sides will be served daily, the Franckas said they’ve also continued to take wedding and event reservations.
“This place has always been popular for that,” Thomas Francka said. “We wanted to keep that. But, we also wanted to serve people every day.”
The restaurant held a test night earlier this month with a limited menu.
Ahead of The Pitchfork’s Thursday, Aug. 6, opening, Jessica Francka said she didn’t anticipate the menu to change.
“The whole idea is to do a limited number of things and to do them really well,” she said.
Thomas Francka said the principle carries over into his meat smoker. Instead of developing a sauce to top his brisket and pork, he said he’s focused on preparing meats that don’t require sauces.
“The meat should be good enough to stand alone,” he said. “I’d put mine up against anybody’s.”
That ideology, which Thomas Francka said he’s held in practice as a caterer, was finally to be plated for a restaurant audience after years of dreaming. Even the couple’s last few months before opening were marred by delays, first the COVID-19 pandemic, and then a delay with shipping their kitchen appliances.
Should the pandemic remain an issue, he said The Pitchfork’s new building has a pair of windows that can be utilized for a drive-thru.
“We’re just ready to serve people,” he said.
