Company donates to Motor Monkeys
Restoring Hope LLC recently donated $500 to Motor Monkeys LLC in Bolivar. The funds were given in the name of a Restoring Hope employee, Michael Cooper, whose daughter receives services from Motor Monkeys. According to Cooper, the donation will help with equipment purchases needed for children with physical and developmental disabilities.
Motor Monkeys, located on South 116th Road in Bolivar, offers pediatric occupational, physical and speech therapy.
Shelter Insurance offers refunds
The Shelter Insurance group of companies has joined others in its industry in finding ways to provide relief to customers who insure their personal autos with the group.
“Many of our customers are under unprecedented stay-at-home orders and social-distancing mandates, so they are driving fewer miles and experiencing fewer accidents,” a Shelter Insurance news release said.
Shelter plans to issue a payment to its policyholders representing around 30% of their personal auto monthly premium for the months of April and May, based on the company’s “best estimate of the impact of this pandemic on our customers and on Shelter’s business,” the release said.
The company said it will work to obtain approval from the departments of insurance in each state it serves to get this money into its customers’ hands as quickly as possible.
If a customer paid a premium automatically through a bank account, Shelter will deposit directly into the account when possible. Otherwise, the company will mail a check.
“Shelter is known for doing the right thing,” the release said. “We will continue to evaluate this rapidly evolving situation and do what we can to help our customers, agents and employees.”
Taylor-Made Roofing establishes scholarship
Russell and Orlando Taylor of Taylor-Made Roofing have given $50,000 to establish a new endowed scholarship at Southwest Baptist University — the Vivian Sue Long Scholarship Fund.
According to an SBU news release, the scholarship is designed to assist students based first on financial need with first preference going to students who have lost one or both parents to death or students who enter SBU from the foster care system.
“We hope this scholarship is an inspiration to the fact that dreams can be accomplished,” Orlando Taylor said in the release. “I hope that the recipients know that we truly care about them and how their college experiences shape their perspectives and ultimately their futures.”
The release said Vivian Sue Long “was influential in the early years of Russell and Orlando Taylor’s lives, instilling in them traits and characteristics that have lasted multiple generations,” according to Taylor-Made Roofing.
“Though she passed away during their early childhood, the Taylors have not forgotten the impact that she made in their lives,” the release said. “The memories of her free spirit, loving heart and kindness still resonate with them both. Through this scholarship, they hope to honor her tenacity and drive for raising up the next generation.”
Brad Johnson, vice president for institutional advancement, said in the release the university is “thankful to Russell and Orlando Taylor for their support.”
“This scholarship, honoring the life of Vivian Sue Long, will even further facilitate our work of preparing students for roles of leadership and service throughout the world,” he added. “Scholarships like this help extend our reach and expand our opportunity to influence our world for Christ.”
