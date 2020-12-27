2 win DAISY Awards
Two Citizens Memorial Hospital clinic nurses were named DAISY Award winners.
According to a CMH news release, Alexis Villanueva is the August 2020 recipient and is a registered nurse in the Medical/Surgical Unit at CMH. Pamela Erb is the September 2020 recipient and is a registered nurse with CMH Home Health.
The DAISY Award is an international recognition program for extraordinary nurses.
The release said Villanueva began her career at CMH four years ago as a diet aid in nutritional services. She completed the licensed practical nursing and Associate of Nursing programs at Ozarks Technical Community College and graduated with her RN in October 2019.
Villanueva has worked in the Medical/Surgical Unit for nine months and was nominated for the DAISY Award from a patient, the release stated.
"I was admitted to CMH through the ER... and in horrible pain,” the patient wrote. “Alexis was extremely professional and caring. Her knowledge and compassion saved my life. She was able to relieve my anxiety...," said the patient that nominated her. "Her professionalism stood out to me. She was direct and made you feel safe."
Villanueva says she was surprised to receive the August DAISY Award.
"I just gave the patient the same care I would give anybody else, because I genuinely love people," Villanueva said in the release. "It's really nice to be acknowledged because you see a lot of difficult situations, but then you realize that you make a difference."
According to the release, Erb started her nursing career 24 years ago as an LPN and received her RN at Purdue University at Lafayette, Indiana, and her Bachelor of Science in nursing at Graceland University at Lamoni, Iowa.
She moved to southwest Missouri 20 years ago and worked in an area hospital and for a home health agency, the release stated. For the last nine years, Erb has worked for CMH Home Health. She said in the release the experience is special because of the one-on-one time she gets to have with patients.
One of her patient's family members nominated Erb for the DAISY Award, the release stated. Erb said in the release she felt honored to be nominated.
"It means more to me than anything else to be acknowledged," she said in the release.
The patient's family was appreciative of the care Erb provided to their grandmother, the release stated.
"Pam's visit helped perk my grandma right up,” the patient’s family wrote. “Even if it was just for a few hours during the visit, Pam was exactly what our family needed.”
Davis Properties named developer of the year
The Springfield Contractors Association recently honored Warren Davis Properties as developer of the year for its work on the former Solo Cup Co. Plant on North Glenstone Avenue.
Davis Properties received the honor during the 36th annual Salute to Construction awards. The ceremony was held virtually because of COVID-19 restrictions, according to a Springfield Business Journal article.
“It’s very unexpected, kind of unbelievable,” owner Warren Davis said in the article.
Ten years ago, Davis Properties purchased the empty 1-million-square-foot building. The company has since invested $22 million into it and secured nine tenants, the article stated.
Some 800 people now work at the building, now dubbed the Solo Cup complex, Davis said in the article.
This summer, Davis said his company built a 200,000-square-foot, $11.5 million addition “in hopes of creating more jobs,” the article stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.