OB/GYN offers advice for new parents
While bringing a new baby home from the hospital is typically an exciting time for parents, coming home with a newborn during the COVID-19 pandemic may mean added stress and frustration.
“Having a newborn is already exhausting,” board certified OB/GYN Ashley Lane, D.O., in practice at CMH OB/GYN Clinic in Bolivar, said in a CMH news release. “However, now we’re also seeing other obstacles parents are experiencing, such as isolation from family, job loss, financial stress, loss of social connection and more.”
During the pandemic, families should do everything they can to protect their newborn babies, including avoiding crowds, staying away from sick people, handwashing and keeping things clean. Along with important prevention measures, Lane emphasizes that during this time, new moms need to make self-care a priority.
“It’s OK to pay attention to your own needs,” Lane said. “Rest as much as you can, relax, ask for help and connect with others through video chats and social media so you don’t feel isolated. Never hesitate to ask for advice from your physician. And if you’re feeling overwhelmed or think you might be experiencing postpartum depression, talk to us. Citizens Memorial Hospital offers telemedicine behavioral health visits, and we can connect with you in the comfort of your own home.”
Lane reminds relatives, friends and neighbors to reach out to a family with a newborn.
“While we’re all social distancing, support doesn’t need to disappear,” she said. “Think about ways you can encourage a family with a newborn. Offer to grocery shop or pick up supplies, drop off meals, safely supervise older siblings, walk their dog or be a virtual visitor.”
Other specialists at CMH OB/GYN clinic include board certified physicians Sarah Kallberg, D.O., and Shelly Meents, M.D., and nurse practitioner Kelly Raney, FNP-BC.
CMH OB/GYN offers complete pregnancy care, 3D/4D ultrasounds, infertility testing and treatment, as well as laser hair removal and skin rejuvenation services. The physicians perform laparoscopic minimally invasive surgery, robotic-assisted surgery and an in-office Her Option endometrial ablation procedure.
The clinic accepts most major insurance plans, including Medicare and Medicaid. To schedule an appointment, call CMH OB/GYN at 777-8131.
New patient portal unveiled at CMH
Citizens Memorial Hospital has unveiled a new MyChart Patient Portal, available to all patients Wednesday, June 3.
“This interactive web portal will empower patients and their families to take a more active role in their care by providing easy, secure access to their health information and online communication with CMH staff,” CMH said via a news release.
The release said MyChart gives patients instant access to their health information, including laboratory and radiology results, medications, allergies, demographic information, visit history, discharge/aftercare information and more. Patients can also access their billing statements and outstanding balances and submit electronic payments. In addition to handling their own care, parents and health care proxies with authorized consent may access the records of those individuals for whom they manage care.
MyChart allows patients to schedule and track their appointments online, the release added. Patients can request appointments for specific timeframes, add comments and contact preferences, and receive an email confirmation once an appointment is scheduled. A central appointment page displays a list of scheduled and pending appointments. Patients can review appointment details and if necessary, reschedule or cancel appointments.
“MyChart also saves patients time by allowing them to pre-register for appointments online and submit updates to their demographic and contact information before their visits,” the release said.
Patients can also use MyChart to communicate with their physicians. Patients can submit questions through a secure messaging center and receive their physicians’ responses. They can also request prescription renewals online instead of calling the office. Email notifications alert them to any new activity on their portal such as test results, messages or appointments.
Anyone interested in enrolling in MyChart should visit citizensmemorial.com/patientportal. CMH encourages all patients to enroll in MyChart, “as it presents a valuable opportunity for patients and their families to actively participate in their care, which contributes to better health,” the release added.
‘Let’s Eat Week’ underway
More than $500 of food gift cards will be given away as part of the Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce’s “Let’s Eat Week,” which runs through Thursday, June 18.
The chamber is encouraging people to eat out at any Polk County restaurant, cafe, food truck — wherever food is served.
“Curbside, carry-out or dine-in,” chamber vice president Jenny Fields said in a news release. “It doesn’t matter. We just want to strongly support our local restaurants, give them some business and publicity and remind them we’re here for them.”
To enter the contest, take a photo of you and your food when you dine-in or carry-out. Post the photo to social media and identify the eating establishment and tag the chamber — @bolivarchamber on Facebook or bolivar_chamber on Instagram. Also use the hashtag #bethankfulpolkcounty.
Fields said people may enter as many times as they eat out.
“The more times you enter, the more chances you have to win,” she added. “And, the more we will be supporting our local businesses.”
The deadline to post tagged photos is midnight Thursday, June 18. Winners will be randomly chosen and announced live at noon Friday, June 19 on the chamber’s social media.
“We are thankful for these businesses and all they do to support our local causes, as well as keep us fed,” Fields added. “That’s why we’re incorporating the ‘be thankful’ hashtag. The chamber appreciates how these local businesses give throughout the year to help our community projects. It’s time for us to let them know we appreciate them. Plus, it’s a great reason not to cook!”
For more information, call 326-4118 or email info@bolivarchamber.com.
Gearhart joins DHH
Attorney Samuel Gearhart has joined the law firm of Douglas, Haun & Heidemann P.C.
According to a DHH news release, Gearhart’s primary area of practice is felony and misdemeanor criminal defense. He is a member of the Missouri Bar Association.
Prior to joining DHH, Gearhart served as a public defender since 2015, defending more than 1,200 cases, including misdemeanors and unclassified felonies, the release said.
He is a 2015 graduate of the University of Tulsa College, where he earned top honors as the highest scoring student in criminal procedure: police practices, criminal procedure: adjudication and decedents’ estates and trusts.
During law school, Gearhart studied in Dublin, Ireland, where he interned at the Chief Solicitor’s Office. He also worked at the Carter County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office in Van Buren.
A native of southeast Missouri, he earned his Bachelor of Arts in history from Missouri State University, Springfield, in 2012.
Gearhart can be reached at 326-5261. Douglas, Haun & Heidemann P.C. has offices in Bolivar and Springfield and can be reached at 326-5261, 1-800-743-5728 or online at dhhlawfirm.com.
