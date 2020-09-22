King to serve on national committee
Larry King of 21st Century Financial Services in Buffalo was recently appointed to serve on the Government Relations Committee of the National Association of Enrolled Agents, which is headquartered in Washington, D.C.
According to a news release, the committee is charged with providing technical and practical counsel on legislative, regulatory and/or tax administration to the NAEA staff and board of directors.
The committee is a critical component of both the public and private positions the association takes on matters of tax administration and tax policy, including congressional testimony and regulatory comment.
Among other duties, the committee is charged with offering input to tax-writing committees, including the U.S. Senate Finance Committee and the House Ways and Means Committee.
King is the founding owner of 21st Century Financial Services and is in his 25th year of providing services to Dallas County and surrounding areas.
Empire announces rate increase
New rates reflecting a decision made by the Missouri Public Service Commission in an electric rate case filed by the Empire District Electric Company will take effect on Wednesday, Sept. 16.
According to a PSC news release, the change reflects an electric rate increase of around $992,400.
For a residence using approximately 1,000 kWh per month, electric rates will increase by around $0.48 a month, or 0.37%, the release stated.
When Empire filed its rate case on August 14, 2019, it sought to increase annual electric revenues by around $26.5 million. For a residential customer using 1,000 kWh a month, the rate request would have increased electric rates by around $7.85 a month, the release stated.
According to the release, Empire will continue various energy efficiency and low-income programs, as well as the Fuel Adjustment Charge under the rate case decision, the release stated. The FAC adjusts customer bills twice a year to reflect increases or decreases in fuel and purchased power costs.
The commission also addressed Empire customer service issues. At local public hearings in Bolivar, Joplin and Branson in February, customers’ most frequent complaint was the number of estimated bills and the difficulty in addressing estimated bills with Empire.
“While the commission finds that Empire is taking steps to improve its customer service, the commission believes it is important to monitor Empire’s progress related to meter reading and billing,” the Commission said in a statement. “The commission has directed Empire to initiate quarterly reports to the PSC staff and the office of the public counsel which will include the number of estimated meter readings, the number of estimated meter readings exceeding three consecutive estimates and company and contracted meter reading staffing levels.”
In addition, Empire was ordered to evaluate the authorized meter reading staffing levels and take action to maintain staffing levels in order to minimize the number of estimated customer bills.
According to the release, Empire serves around 155,400 electric customers in Barry, Barton, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Greene, Hickory, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Polk, St. Clair, Stone and Taney counties.
BTC among top nursing programs
Bolivar Technical College was recently named the 2020 No. 9 LPN nursing school program in Missouri by practicalnursing.org.
It’s the website’s seventh year publishing nursing school program rankings.
To view the Missouri LPN program rankings visit practicalnursing.org/lpn-programs/Missouri/#top.
Scoring methodology can be found at practicalnursing.org/lvn-lpn-ranking-methodology.
SBU extends test-optional application to spring, fall 2021 semesters
Southwest Baptist University recently announced plans to extend its test-optional application for undergraduate admission for all campuses to the Spring 2021 and Fall 2021 semesters.
The university has campuses in Bolivar, Mountain View, Salem and Springfield.
“Prospective students may have concerns about not having access to information needed to complete an application, and we are removing those barriers,” Darren Crowder, vice president of enrollment management, said in a news release.
According to the release, SBU will extend temporary amendments to the application process for undergraduate students, including not requiring ACT and SAT scores. Scholarships and other financial aid will be awarded.
To potentially improve academic scholarship eligibility, students may elect to take the online Classic Learning Test, the release stated.
High school transcripts are required to complete the application process, and the HESI entrance exam also is required for nursing admission, the release stated.
The university also announced it will continue to offer individual and group in-person and online visits.
“Measures are in place to promote the health and safety of SBU’s campus community and visitors and are based on recommendations by health and government officials,” the release stated.
Commerce rebrands brokerage subsidiary
Commerce Brokerage Services will begin using the name Commerce Financial Advisors for all of its interactions with existing clients, including those in the Springfield region.
According to a Commerce news release, the change reflects the “increased breadth of services provided by Commerce Trust Company’s brokerage group and highlights the growing role that its professional financial advisors play in providing those trusted services.”
No action is required by clients as they will continue to enjoy financial service offerings through the Commerce brokerage brand.
“We believe our new branded name better represents the holistic approach we take in serving our clients and their financial needs, including personalized retirement planning, investment and insurance advice,” Jeff Burgess, president of Commerce Brokerage, said in the release.
Commerce Brokerage Services is a subsidiary of Commerce Bank.
Dollar General opens in Morrisville
Dollar General recently announced its store at 1183 E. Maple Street in Morrisville is now open. Store hours are available on the company’s website or its app.
According to a company news release, around 75% of the American population lives within five miles of a Dollar General.
The Morrisville store is expected to employ six to 10 people, depending on the need, the release stated. Interested candidates should apply for available positions on the company’s website.
49 teams compete in CMH Golf Classic
Forty nine teams competed in this year’s annual Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation Medical Excellence Golf Classic on Saturday, Aug. 29, at Silo Ridge Golf and Country Club. The teams of four competed to raise money for the CMH Medical Excellence Scholarship program, which provides financial aid to future doctors, nurses and other health care professionals.
To date, the fund has provided assistance to more than 450 students.
According to a CMH news release, sponsors donated more than $43,000 to the fund.
In the championship flight, the Star Wholesale Porter team of Porter, Vanloon, Hanson and Ward took first with a 53. Tyler Johnsen’s team came in second. The team featured Johnsen, Angus, Murray and Johnsen and scored 53. The team of Banner, Banner, Lotz and Brandt of Creator Designs placed third with a 53. Rod Hoover’s team of Hoover, Schuette, Loetz and Smith finished in fourth with 54.
In the A flight, the team of Bryant, Brown, Pierce and Cody took first with 60. Team Wilson, featuring Langford, Asby and Asby placed second with 60. Team RD Vestal, featuring Vestal, Vestal, Vestal and Rich, grabbed third with 60. The team of Petersen, Walker, Quennoz and Carnes shot 60 to place fourth in the flight.
The team sponsored by Bolivar Technical College, featuring MacLaughlin, MacLaughlin, Cloyd and Mitchell, led flight B with 63, followed by the team sponsored by BKD CPAs & Advisors, featuring Brotherton, Niewald, Kensinger and Otterness, in second with 63. The team of Ozarks Coca Cola and Dr Pepper Bottling Company, featuring Moore, Lockhart, Welch and Courtney, came in third at 64. The team sponsored by Mark Bult, M.D., featuring Bult, Arnold, Knoth and Muench, was fourth with 64.
In flight C, the team sponsored by Snyder Construction Group featuring Volentine, Traft, Lacker and Reed took top honors with 67. The team sponsored by SGC Foodservice featuring Shaw, Stokes, Triplett and Adams came in second at 67. The George Mathews, M.D. team featuring Mathews, Behnke, Shelton and Reed took third with 67. Farmers State Bank featuring Henenberg, Campbell, Coffey and Gideon placed fourth at 68.
Top tournament sponsor was SGC Foodservice, which donated $5,000 for the golf tournament. The $3,000 sponsor was Ken Stephens of Employee Benefit Design.
Next year’s tournament will be held at Silo Ridge on Saturday, June 5.
CMH welcomes news physicians
Citizens Memorial Hospital recently announced the appointment of Ivan Arismendi Ortiz, M.D., Kayla Kittle, M.D., and Michael B. Loggan, M.D., FCCP, to the CMH medical staff.
Ortiz is a physician specializing in internal medicine at El Dorado Springs Medical Center and Walk-In Clinic.
According to a CMH news release, Ortiz is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine. He attended medical school at Universidad Nuestra Señora de La Paz in Bolivia, and completed a general medicine internship and internal medicine residency at Mount Sinai Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center in New York.
According to the release, Ortiz specializes in treating patients 18 years of age and older and can see adults with multiple health problems or complex conditions.
Kittle is a physician specializing in family medicine and obstetrics at Bolivar Family Care Center.
Kittle is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine. She attended medical school at the University of Missouri School of Medicine in Columbia and completed a residency at Cox Family Medicine Residency in Springfield. She specializes in family medicine, obstetrics, gynecology, pediatrics, geriatrics and men's and women's health care.
Loggan is a pulmonologist at CMH Pulmonology Clinic in Bolivar.
According to the release, he is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and has certification in Pulmonary Diseases and Sleep Medicine. He attended medical school at the University of Kansas School of Medicine in Kansas City, Kansas, and completed an internship and residency in internal medicine and a fellowship in pulmonary and critical care at the University of Kansas Medical Center.
He specializes in pulmonology and has a special focus in obstructive sleep apnea and complex sleep disorders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.