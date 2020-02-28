BOB to see name change
Bank of Bolivar will soon see its name change after the Bank of Missouri recently announced completion of the next phase of a deal between the two entities.
Reliable Community Bancshares Inc., the parent company of the Bank of Missouri, said via a news release Monday that as of Feb. 21, “Bolivar Bancshares Inc. has merged with Reliable Community Bancshares Inc.”
Bolivar Bancshares Inc., headquartered in Bolivar, is the holding company for Bank of Bolivar, the release noted.
The release said Bank of Bolivar’s six locations — including two in Bolivar, two in Springfield and one in Marshfield and Fair Grove — “will continue to operate as Bank of Bolivar until the third quarter of this year when they are expected to join The Bank of Missouri.”
The release said Bank of Bolivar is a $300 million in asset independent bank with its principal office in Bolivar.
The Bank of Missouri, founded in 1891, is headquartered in Perryville and is a locally owned independent community bank with $1.8 billion in assets. It currently operates 32 locations in 25 communities — 11 in central Missouri, seven in southwest Missouri and 14 in southeast Missouri, the release added.
The latest news follows on the heels of an original November announcement, reported at the time by the BH-FP, that Bolivar Bancshares Inc. “had executed a definitive agreement to be acquired by Reliable Community Bancshares Inc.”
• • •
CMH to host job fair
Citizens Memorial Hospital and Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation will host a special spring clinical job fair from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 12, at CMH Community Rooms, 1500 N. Oakland Ave., Bolivar.
CMH is interviewing for positions, including CNA, LPN, RN, medical assistant, physical therapist, speech therapist, occupational therapist, pharmacy technician, sonographer, radiology technologist, medical lab technologist, paramedic and emergency medical technicians. More than 100 open clinical positions are available.
CMH said via a news release “candidates will receive immediate interviews with department directors, talk to human resource representatives about benefits, learn more about bonus opportunities for long-term care positions and find out about CMH culture and why it is a great place to work.”
Candidates are encouraged to bring a copy of their resumes, attend prepared for interviews and learn if they qualify for a sign-on bonus. Refreshments will be served.
For more information about the event and to pre-register for the event, go to bit.ly/CMHSpringJobFair2020 or call CMH Human Resources at 328-6509.
• • •
Glasgow first guest on new math podcast
Bob Glasgow, professor of mathematics at Southwest Baptist University, recently was the first guest on “Teaching Math Teaching,” a new podcast produced by the Association of Mathematics Teacher Educators, according to an SBU news release.
The release said the podcast series is designed to provide discussions of relevant topics from Mathematics Teacher Educators who serve in various roles.
“Dr. Dusty Jones, vice president for communications and outreach of AMTE, asked me to do the interview — and was one of the interviewers — because of his experiences as an undergraduate at SBU in the late 1990s and his knowledge of my situation as a mathematics educator in a mathematics department,” Glasgow, whose interview is titled “Episode 1: Lone Mathematics Educator in a Math Department,” said in the release.
“The questions I was asked were designed to give newer faculty in positions like mine (being a lone mathematics educator in a mathematics department) some insight pertaining to things that they will encounter in their profession,” he added. “We talked about ways to manage time, as well as the good advice I received early in my career or even good advice I wish I would have received. I hope my passion for what I do will be an encouragement to others.”
According to the AMTE website, the Association of Mathematics Teacher Educators is the largest professional organization devoted to the improvement of mathematics teacher education.
Glasgow served as vice-president of the Missouri affiliate of AMTE — MAT2 The Missouri Mathematics Association for the Advancement of Teacher Training — from 2013-2015 and as president from 2015-2017, the release added.
The “Teaching Math Teaching” podcast may be found at teachingmathteachingpodcast.com or through the AMTE website at amte.net.
• • •
Sterling named CMHCF administrator
Cory Sterling has been named administrator for Citizens Memorial Healthcare Facility, a Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation long-term care facility.
According to a CMH news release, he replaces Debbie McQuay, who has transitioned to the role of director of navigational services at CMH
The release said Sterling has 11 years of experience in long-term care administration with facilities in Centralia, Kansas City, Mount Vernon and Springfield. He earned his nursing home administrator license in 2016.
