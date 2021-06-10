Slingin’ Acres to host free community fun day
Slingin’ Acres Recovery Farm will host a free “Friends and Family Fun Day at the Farm” from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at the farm at 3796 S. 33rd Road, Dunnegan.
“Bring your lawn chairs, tour the farm, see the progress and be our guests,” Tom Johnson with Slingin’ Acres said in a news release. “Everything is free. We just want to show our appreciation and thankfulness to all who have helped. And, we want everyone to witness first-hand what God is doing to restore lives.”
Hamburgers, hot dogs, pulled pork and more will be provided.
Johnson said there will be games for the kids and activities for all. Music will be performed by Soule Joie, a band which plays a mix of contemporary praise and worship music mixed with a little bit of rock, per the release.
“We just want all to enjoy a relaxed family time,” Johnson said. “If you are not familiar with Slingin’ Acres, this is a great way to get acquainted. Please, be our guest and see the progress being made in men’s lives who have been in crisis.”
As a part of the Slingin’ Stones recovery ministry, Slingin’ Acres is a not-for-profit men’s residential, Christ-centered discipleship program to help men in crisis become men in Christ, according to Johnson.
The 5-acre farm is home for men for as long as 18 months while rebuilding their lives, the release stated. Through the mentorship program, men receive a place to live in a family atmosphere where they are taught life and job skills while cleaning up their lives.
Johnson said when men leave the program successfully, they are employed, involved in a church recovery program and are managing a budget that allows them to live on their own.
For more information about the event or the ministries, go to Slingin’ Acres at slinginstones.org, facebook.com/slinginacres or call 599-9405.
Sacred Heart to celebrate 75 years
The parish of Sacred Heart Catholic Church will celebrate its 75th anniversary this week.
Evening prayer and an ice cream social are set for 6 p.m. Friday, June 11, with live music provided by Floodwater.
At 10:30 a.m. Sunday, June 13, an outdoor Mass is planned with the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau’s Bishop, the Most Rev. Edward Rice. An outdoor picnic and activities will follow. Meat and drinks will be provided. Attendees are asked to bring a side dish and dessert. To RSVP, call 326-5596.
Oak Grove to host decoration day Sunday
Decoration Day for Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church is set for Sunday, June 13.
Services will start at 11 a.m. with a short business meeting following and special singing.
Preaching will follow with pastor Bro. Ben Hodges.
After preaching, there will be a traditional basket dinner.
Anyone wanting to make donations to the cemetery may do so by contacting Bonnie Carter, 27429 Hwy. NN, Urbana MO 65767.
Everyone is welcome to attend.
Art show set for June 12
The public and all PCAA members are invited to enter their art in the Art Sync Gallery & Gift "Family & Friends" (fur babies included) themed art opening Saturday, June 12, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the gallery on the Bolivar square.
This is a judged show with ribbons awarded and free to enter. Open to 2D and 3D.
Art may be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, at the gallery. Art work must be ready to hang with wire (if hangable), and labeled with artist’s name, title, medium used and price if for sale. Labels are available at the gallery to fill out. Participants may enter up to two pieces of art in this show and must be 16 or older to enter.
Door prize and refreshments will be available at the opening. Attendees may also meet the gallery’s new artists Terri Dye and Viisha Sedlak and view their work.
More information is available on Facebook.
Empire intervention deadline June 22
The Missouri Public Service Commission has established the deadline for those wishing to intervene and participate in an electric rate case filed by The Empire District Electric Co. d/b/a Liberty.
According to a news release, applications to intervene and participate in this case must be filed no later than Tuesday, June 22, with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission, PO Box 360, Jefferson City MO 65102, or by using the Commission’s Electronic Filing and Information System at psc.mo.gov.
Individual citizens wishing to comment should contact either the Office of the Public Counsel (Governor Office Building, 200 Madison Street, Suite 650, PO Box 2230, Jefferson City MO 65102-2230, telephone 866-922-2959, email opcservice@opc.mo.gov) or the Public Service
Commission Staff (PO Box 360, Jefferson City MO 65102, telephone 1-800-392-4211, email pscinfo@psc.mo.gov). The Office of the Public Counsel is a separate state agency that represents the general public in matters before the Commission.
The release said on Friday, May 28, Liberty filed an electric rate case with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking to increase gross annual electric revenues by approximately $79.9 million.
The release noted Liberty serves around 155,400 electric customers in the Missouri counties of Barry, Barton, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Greene, Hickory, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Polk, St. Clair, Stone and Taney.
Glor joins Wells Fargo
Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network has announced the addition of financial adviser Grant Glor.
According to a news release, Glor recently completed coursework and passed the Series 7 General Securities exam, Series 66 Uniform Combined State Law Exam, and Life and Health Insurance exam.
Glor is the son of Alan and Janet Glor of Bolivar.
