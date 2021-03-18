News briefs for Wednesday, March 17

Signing draws attendees
Art Sync Gallery in Bolivar held a book signing for Deby Gilley of Aldrich, author of “The ABC's of Folklore and Slang,” Saturday, Jan. 30.
Gilley earned her BA in art from McPherson College, in McPherson, Kansas, and an MS in education from Southwest Baptist University. She taught art at Norwood, Mountain Grove and Willow Springs, and retired from the profession in 2006. She also taught art as an adjunct instructor at SBU’s Mountain View and Bolivar campuses.
The gallery is on the east side of the Bolivar square.
Dubose to speak at First Assembly
The Rev. Rick Dubose will speak at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. services on Sunday, March 21, at Bolivar First Assembly in Bolivar where Hutson L. Goza is pastor.
DuBose was elected assistant general superintendent of the Assemblies of God at the 58th General Council in August 2019. He is a member of the Executive Leadership Team.
Prior to his present position, he served as general treasurer of the Assemblies of God from 2017-19. He served as superintendent of the North Texas District from 2007-17 and assistant district superintendent from 2005-07. DuBose pastored Sachse Assembly of God in North Dallas from 1987-2005. Prior to that, he served a pastorate in Hallsville, Texas, and began his ministry as a youth minister in Mesquite, Texas.
DuBose is co-author of “The Church That Works.”
He and his wife, Rita, have two daughters, a son and eight grandsons.
The public to attend this special service. For more information, contact Bolivar First Assembly by calling 326-6006.
Quilters to meet Friday
Sew ‘N’ Sew Quilt Guild will meet Friday, March 19, at the Methodist Church Fellowship Hall east entrance. Social time is 9:30 a.m. Program is at 10, with the meeting starting at 11. The program will be given by Vera Florea.
DAR to meet Saturday
The Matilda Polk Campbell chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will hold its monthly meeting at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 20, at Open Hearts United Methodist Church in Bolivar.
The program will be presented by Linda Anderson, who has recently written a book about the Osage and will be presenting information from her research.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is a patriotic service organization for women who can trace their lineage to a Revolutionary patriot who provided material benefit to the Revolutionary cause. Daughters are passionate about community service, preserving history, educating children, as well as honoring and supporting those who serve our nation.
All meetings are free and open to the public.
City asks for help with survey
The City of Bolivar announced it is offering prizes to people who complete community surveys for its upcoming 20-year comprehensive plan.
According to a post on the City of Bolivar, MO, Community Development Facebook page, people who fill out at least one community survey from Monday, March 15, through Friday, March 26, on the BelieveinBolivar.com website will be entered in a drawing for a prize.
Local businesses sponsoring prizes include Lotus Tea Co., Creator Delights, A&M Nutrition, Rocco’s Pizza and Bolivar Golf Course.
The post said the city will pick daily winners at random. A City of Bolivar employee will contact winners via their provided registration emails.
“A 20-year comprehensive plan will address topics that touch the everyday lives of those living and working in Bolivar — from housing and jobs to parks and public safety,” Taylor Vande Velde, project manager for Believe in Bolivar, previously told the BH-FP. “The plan helps identify existing issues and future opportunities to help improve the overall community for those that live here, work here and visit Bolivar.”
Find more information at BelieveinBolivar.com.
