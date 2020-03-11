DAISY Award winner named
Terri Scalley, a registered nurse with Citizens Memorial Home Care Services in Bolivar, was named the CMH DAISY Award winner for January 2020.
Scalley received the award, a recognition “for extraordinary nurses,” Tuesday, Feb. 4, a CMH news release said.
The release said Scalley graduated in May 2019 with her RN degree from Bolivar Technical College, Bolivar, but previously worked as a licensed practical nurse for more than 10 years. She started working for CMH at Community Springs Health Care Facility, El Dorado Springs, more than two years ago and transferred to CMH Home Care Services in May 2019. She continues to work PRN at CSHCF.
Scalley said receiving the DAISY Award means everything to her, but she is still in shock.
“I didn’t expect this. I just did my job and took care of my patient like he was my own,” Scalley said in the release.
The Shelenhamer family nominated Scalley to receive the DAISY Award because of her work caring for their father, the release said.
According to the release, the family wrote, “For some people, their job is more than a job, it is a calling. And, that is undoubtedly the case for Terri.”
The Shelenhamer family commended Scalley for volunteering to go through additional training to become a hospice certified nurse in order to ensure the patient’s continuity of care to the very end, the release added.
“I treat my patients like they are my own,” Scalley added in the release. “I just want to ensure that they get the loving care that I would want someone to give my parents or my grandparents.”
DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System. According to the release, the award was established by the DAISY Foundation in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at 33 of idiopathic thrombocytopenia purpura, an auto-immune disease, as a way to say thank you to nurses everywhere.
CMH implemented the awards in January 2019. The release said each month a CMH or Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation nurse will be presented with this recognition.
To submit a CMH DAISY Award nomination, visit bit.ly/2vwPyGw.
Erickson named Edward Jones principal
Nancy Erickson, who has served as an Edward Jones financial adviser in Bolivar the past 26 years, has been named a principal with the firm's holding company, The Jones Financial Companies LLLP.
According to an Edward Jones news release, she was one of 58 individuals chosen from more than 50,000 associates across the U.S. and Canada to join the firm's principals.
Erickson and her family — husband and fellow adviser, Tim Erickson, and their children, Grace and Parker — will remain in Bolivar, where they will continue to serve investors, the release said.
In addition to serving local investors, she serves as an Edward Jones regional leader, providing leadership and guidance to 62 branch teams located in Southwest Missouri, the release said.
Erickson's office is at 114 E. Jackson, Bolivar. She can be reached at 326-4445.
Chamber lunch, after hours social set for March 12
New construction, business growth, housing trends and city updates — all important factors in building a better Bolivar — will be discussed at the Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce Networking@Noon luncheon Thursday, March 12, at Boone’s BBQ Barn, 5260 S. Scenic Ave.
Speakers include Economic Development Alliance Executive Director Gail Noggle, Bolivar Mayor Chris Warwick and representatives from construction and real estate. A special invitation is extended to businesses and individuals involved in the construction industry to attend the lunch.
An optional lunch is available for $8 per person. The March 12 menu will be house salad, chips, pulled pork sandwiches and cookies or brownies.
Area businesses and organizations are invited to network with each other later the same day at a free Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce After Hours Social from 4:30 to 6 p.m., Thursday, March 12, at Basil & Bourbon, 113 S. Main Ave.
The free event will include complimentary food, a cash bar, door prizes and opportunities for networking.
All existing Chamber members, as well as any individual, organization or business who would like to learn more about the Chamber and get acquainted, are invited.
As always, any chamber member who brings a non-member will receive one extra door prize entry.
CMH names cardio-pulmonary royalty
Citizens Memorial Hospital Cardio-Pulmonary Rehabilitation recently named Steve Carlisle of Louisburg and Pat Baker of Bolivar as the 2020 King and Queen of Hearts. Charlie Woods and Cindy Neal, both of Bolivar, were also named this year’s 2020 Pulmonary Prince and Princess during an annual patient luncheon for current and past cardio-pulmonary rehab participants.
What’s all the Hoopla about?
The Polk County Library is offering a new online media service called Hoopla.
Through the service, patrons with an email and a valid Polk County Library card can borrow free movies, TV shows, music, comics, ebooks and audiobooks on TVs or mobile devices.
According to a PCL news release, this resource allows patrons to stream and download titles without having to reserve or wait for them.
Movies and TV shows check out for three days; music for seven days; and audiobooks, comics, and ebooks for 21 days. Once the lending period for an item ends, the title will automatically return and remove itself from the device.
The release said the library is currently allowing patrons a maximum of five checkouts per month.
To utilize the service, patrons should download the Hoopla app on a phone, tablet or Smart TV. Hoopla may also be accessed at polkcolibrary.org.
Polk County Democrats to choose delegates
The Polk County Democratic Committee will host a countywide mass meeting at 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 6, at the Polk County Courthouse.
Primary voters will caucus to be elected as presidential delegates to the Congressional and State Democratic Conventions.
According to a news release, “delegates will be apportioned to presidential candidates succeeding the results of the primary election, and voters are encouraged to participate in caucusing to select the delegates for their preferred candidate.”
Delegates will be responsible for selecting the congressional-level and state-level presidential electors who will cast votes for a president nominee at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.
Participation is open to anyone who is registered to vote in Polk County and who participated in the March 10 Presidential Preference Primary Election. For those interested in becoming DNC Electors, participation in the Democratic 7th Congressional District Convention on April 30 in Springfield and the Missouri Democratic State Convention on June 20 in Kansas City is required, as well.
To learn more about becoming a delegate or about the Polk County Democratic Committee, visit missouridemocrats.org/2020-2/. For more information, contact Gail Skalicky at 327- 4552 or pcmodems@gmail.com.
