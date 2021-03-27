Craig Bach said he’s proud of where he works.
Bach, the vice president of plant operations at Tracker Boats, said in a company news release there’s a spirit of pride that runs through every plant, including Tracker’s recent expansion in Bolivar.
The company announced last November it would “significantly” expand its plant in Bolivar. The new facility doubles the square footage of its manufacturing capabilities and will add 250 full-time new manufacturing jobs to the region when it reaches full production this summer.
The new 210,000-square-foot facility was previously home to the Teters Floral Products warehouse behind Smith’s Restaurant near Mo. 13 and Rt. U.
It’s about 4 miles from Tracker’s plant on South Killingsworth Avenue, which first opened its doors in 1988.
“This expansion speaks to the high quality of our boats and the ongoing pursuit of excellence from our entire team,” Bach said.
According to the release, the first Bass Buggy 16 pontoon boat rolled off the assembly line at the new facility earlier this month.
Tracker did not respond to multiple attempts by the BH-FP to set up an interview.
“It’s exciting to see these incredible boats and know they will bring families so many smiles and years of happy memories,” Scott Ernest, president of White River Marine Group, the marine manufacturing division of Bass Pro Shops, said in the release. “Our founder, Johnny Morris, revolutionized the boating industry in 1978 by introducing the world’s first professionally rigged and nationally marketed boat, motor and trailer packages. Forty three years later, it’s exciting to see this proud legacy carry on with this amazing new plant.”
Gail Noggle, executive director of Polk County’s Economic Development Alliance, previously told the BH-FP the expansion is positive news for the community. It’s important to remember 80% of new job creation comes from existing businesses, she said.
Noggle did not return a request for comment about the plant’s opening.
“Bolivar and Polk County are fortunate to have such a dynamic organization investing in our community,” Noggle previously said. “It’s all about jobs that pay a livable wage — that sustains a community."
According to the release, the new complex features a warehouse converted into a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant, where Tracker’s award-winning Sun Tracker Pontoon Boats, including the Bass Buggy 16, Bass Buggy 18 and Party Barge 18, will be produced.
The expansion comes in the wake of new popularity and strong demand for the Bass Buggy line, the release stated.
“We are thrilled to be able to continue to showcase the skill and craftsmanship of our amazing team members right here in the Ozarks — America’s heartland,” Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris said in the release.
New construction is expected to be complete by the summer, the release said.
Tracking the past and future
As previously reported by the BH-FP, Tracker stopped manufacturing and closed the plant’s doors in January 2009 due to an economic downturn.
It reopened in April 2018, promising at the time to bring 130 new jobs to Bolivar.
A year later, production manager Stephen Skopec told the BH-FP the Tracker plant exceeded expectations and had employed around 190 people.
White River Marine Group is continuing to hire for positions in Bolivar and at other manufacturing facilities throughout North America, the release stated. For more information, visit basspro.com/careers.
Jill Way contributed to previous reporting.
