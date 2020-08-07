Polk Co. softball ready to take the field

Polk County’s softball teams are gearing up to hit the diamond for the fall 2020 season.
Fair Play will look to rise over the hump and into a winning season after finishing last year 10-12, while Halfway hopes to build on its 2019 success after claiming the Class 1 District 3 runner up spot.
Humansville can only trend upward after a winless 2019 campaign.
Marion C. Early softball now has coach Mike McHolland’s full attention this fall after the longtime leader retired from his role as athletic director and teacher. Under McHolland, the Lady Panthers will look to fight further after falling to Halfway in the second round of the Class 1 District 3 tournament following a 13-7 2019 season.
Fair Play
Alicia Mercer starts her second season leading the Lady Hornets in good position. Fair Play finished 10-12, just shy of a winning record last year.
She’s also joined by former Bolivar coach Darin Archer, who will lead the Hornets’ basketball team in the winter.
The team returns senior pitcher Chyler Welch, who last year was named to the Class 1 District 3 team.
Seniors include Breezy Wilson and Braydon Thomas, along with sophomore Meghan Hoxsie, who played last year as a freshman.
“I think the girls worked hard and really enjoyed the season,” Mercer said, adding last year’s team was boosted by the addition of three Dadeville players — Chole Cornilieus, Ellie Mitchell and Libby Lakey.
“We have some girls that can really hit the ball. We work hard together to make sure we keep each other lifted up because we are all in this together. The girls work hard.”
This year’s Lady Hornets are without Emily McDoulgal, Abby Grove, Lexie Simpson and Kenzie Clark, who graduated this summer.
Mercer said the team will be challenged at times to find the right players for the right spots.
“We have to work hard for each other and keep each other motivated,” she said. “We had nine girls commit over the summer. Three of them are freshmen and two were JV players last year, so we need experience and to keep building on those fundamentals.”
Fair Play opens its season with a Tuesday, Aug. 25, jamboree. A time for the contest hasn’t yet been set, according to the Missouri State High School Activities Association website.
The Lady Hornets head to the 16th annual Humansville Softball Tournament on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 28-29.
Halfway
Lady Cardinals coach Eric Ingram starts his fourth season leading the team this fall.
Under Ingram, Halfway hasn’t had a losing season, and in 2017 claimed a district championship and fought to the second round of the state tournament.
Last year saw the program finish 15-9 with runner up honors in Class 1 District 3 following a 4-3 loss to Walnut Grove.
Featuring seniors Hannah Farmer, Madison Higginbotham, Hannah Wolford and Kendall Morris, Halfway will look to take its game one step further.
The Lady Cardinals open their 2020 season with a home tournament on Saturday, Aug. 29. A time hasn’t been set, per MSHSAA.
Humansville
After graduating six senior starters from its 2018 team, Humansville High School softball struggled in 2019.
The Lady Tigers finished the season 0-22.
For coach Miranda Cheney, the only place to go is up.
Along for the ride are seniors Jade Parker and Mikayla Sponder and sophomores Kayci Payne, Maliah Kenney, Catelyn Anderson, Mia Pratt and Bailey Willard.
All saw playing time last year, Cheney said.
The Lady Tigers open their 2020 campaign with a jamboree in Hermitage on Tuesday, Aug. 25.
Humansville’s regular season starts at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, against Dadeville in Dadeville.
Marion C. Early
Marion C. Early coach Mike McHolland will start his 26th year at MCE and his 12th at the helm of its softball program with a home tournament on Saturday, Aug. 29.
The Lady Panthers have playing time on their side, with senior third baseman Nettie Wiggins and a group of experienced juniors, including pitcher Hannah Brisley, first baseman Becca Presley, centerfielder Riley Simmons and outfielder Olivia Blehm.
Last year saw the program earn a 13-7 record culminating in a 12-0 loss to Class 1 District 3 runner up Halfway.
